Ukraine Latest: NATO, Zelenskiy Say Russia Weaponizing Winter

11
Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using “winter as a weapon” as Ukraine’s leader warned that the Kremlin is preparing new strikes to inflict more damage on the energy system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“As long as they have missiles, they will not calm down,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “The week that is starting may be as difficult as the week that has passed.”

The Ukrainian energy system’s ability to meet power demand dropped to 73% as supply shortages widened rapidly early Monday, national grid operator Ukrenergo said. The operator is using emergency cuts to balance the system as consumption increases with worsening weather.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russian Oil Keeps Gushing Despite Uncertainty Over Price Cap

  • Russia’s Ukraine Claims Put the Global Bioweapons Treaty at Risk

  • UK Should Plan for Long Term Like Russia and China, Sunak Says

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since 2021 as China Unrest Rattles Market

  • European Gas Drops As Concerns Ease Over Remaining Russian Flows

On the Ground

Russian troops kept shelling residential areas in the recently liberated city of Kherson. Electricity supply was restored for 17% of consumers there. Russian forces also struck areas around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in eastern Ukraine, while focusing offensive efforts on the Lyman region of Donetsk, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Ukrainian Air Defense reported an increase in the Russian military’s aviation activity. Ukrainians should be ready for new rocket attacks, it added.

(All times CET)

Ukrenergo in Talks With Neighbors on Power Imports, CEO Says (5:30 p.m.)

Ukrenergo Chief Executive Officer Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said the grid operator is in talks with counterparts in Romania, Slovakia and Hungary on power imports amid expectations of further Russian missile strikes.

The country’s energy system has already endured seven massive waves of attacks, Kudrytskyi said during an online Atlantic Council webinar. Kyiv is especially vulnerable to disruptions as the city and the adjacent region consume 15-20% of Ukraine’s electricity while not producing enough power themselves. If transmission substations near Kyiv and generating facilities in the city are hit, Kudrytskyi said, this may heavily affect electricity supply in the capital.

EU States to Resume Russia Oil Price Cap Talks (4:57 p.m.)

European Union states are set to meet Monday evening to resume negotiations over capping the price of Russian crude oil, according to diplomats familiar with the matter.

The scheduling of a meeting is a positive sign that a deal may be close after negotiations were suspended last week, the diplomats added. Consultations in smaller groups have been ongoing since the weekend.

NATO Chief Adds to Warnings Over Further Russian Strikes (4:45 p.m.)

NATO’s Stoltenberg warned that Russia could launch further attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, which have already left millions of people without reliable power and water sources.

“President Putin is now trying to use the winter as a weapon in the war against Ukraine and this is horrific. We need to be prepared for more attacks,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Bucharest ahead of two-day meeting of foreign ministers. The alliance chief said one of the key messages from the gathering would be the need to send more air defense systems to Ukraine, along with spare parts, training and ammunition to service those systems.

Supply Shortages May Disrupt Plant in Bulgaria, Metinvest Says (3:21 p.m.)

All Metinvest facilities in Ukraine have resumed operations after power cuts apart from Kamet Steel, the company said in a regulatory statement.

Metinvest is still assessing possible damage following that plant’s shutdown, adding it was unclear when it may be back in operation. That may disrupt production at Metinvest’s Promet Steel facility in Bulgaria, it said.

Russia Fired More Than 16,000 Missiles So Far, Reznikov Says (33:07 p.m.)

Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine over the nine months since the war start, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter.

A total of 93% of Russian targets were civilian, he said. The attacks also hit more than 250 objects of transport infrastructure and over 220 energy objects.

Russia, US Put Off First Arms-Treaty Talks Since Ukraine War (2:58 p.m.)

Russia and the US put off a round of talks under the New START treaty this week, in what would have been the first such discussions since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two sides will hold a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that handles implementation of the 2011 treaty at a later date, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to state-run Tass. It gave no reason for the delay.

Ukraine Urges Partners to Fully Cut Russian Banks From SWIFT (1:09 p.m.)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government is pushing to fully cut Russian banks off from the SWIFT global payment system as he met with visiting foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic regions.

The premier also urged nations to ban Russian citizens from entering the European Union as part of a ninth round of sanctions targeting Moscow, as well as weapons supply and financing, Shmyhal said on Telegram. The top envoys from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia made a joint visit to Kyiv in a show of solidarity.

European Gas Drops As Concerns Over Russian Flows Ease (12:16 p.m.)

Natural gas prices in Europe declined after Russia’s decision not to cut flows via Ukraine countered concerns that cold weather could boost demand.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 6.8% after initial gains. Russia’s Gazprom PJSC decided not to curb gas shipments to Moldova via Ukraine, easing worries that it might eventually completely halt supplies in its last remaining active route to Europe. That is a relief -- especially when weather forecasts point to temperatures below seasonal norms across Europe over the next weeks, which could increase gas use for heating.

Almost 40% of Kyiv Region Without Power (12:20 p.m.)

Adverse weather caused additional disruption to power lines in the region surrounding the capital, on top of damage already inflicted by waves of missile strikes, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. Emergency power cuts continue in the region.

Kyiv Mayor Warns of Power Outages Until Spring (9:15 a.m.)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned that power outages could potentially continue until spring, even as energy providers aim to restore electricity as soon as possible, he said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine. Authorities are doing everything to prevent total blackouts in the Ukrainian capital in the event of future Russian attacks, but are bracing for different scenarios.

Klitschko reiterated that there would be no mass evacuation, though he didn’t rule out the need for some people to temporarily move from Kyiv to the suburbs, where they would be able to get access to heat and water.

Ukraine Warns Russian Missile Attacks Possible Early This Week (9:15 a.m.)

A Russian ship carrying eight Kalibr cruise missiles has returned to the Black Sea after several days of absence, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said on national television. There are also other missile carriers that can be ready to launch missiles within several hours. She added that stormy weather in the Black Sea will not likely prevent a possible launch.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls as China Protests Raise Threats of Social Instability

    Markets slumped on concerns that demand in the world's second-largest economy will be further weakened.

  • Russia’s Ukraine Claims Risk Thwarting a Global Conference on Bioweapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of diplomats and health security experts are gathering in Geneva to grapple with the increasing risk that viruses, bacteria and other pathogens could be used as weapons. But Russia’s presence threatens to undercut their efforts.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantRussia’s disinformation campaign allegi

  • Niece of Iran’s supreme leader arrested after call to boycott ‘child-killing regime’

    Moradkhani calls on international leaders to ‘stop any dealing with this regime’

  • Russian invaders shelled Kherson Oblast 54 times: one person killed, a child wounded

    One person has been killed and two more, including a child, have been wounded following the Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Yanushevych: "Russian invaders have attacked the territory of Kherson Oblast 54 times.

  • U.S. oil falls to lowest price of 2022 as China protests spark fears

    Oil futures decline sharply Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices touching their lowest level of the year, as China protests stoke demand worries.

  • Russians damage pumping station that supplies water to Mykolaiv

    Russian occupiers have damaged a pumping station in Kherson Oblast with a missile strike, hampering the process of restoring water supply to the city of Mykolaiv. Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram Quote: "During a missile strike, Russian terrorists damaged the Mykolaivvodokanal [monopoly municipal utility company of Mykolaiv] pumping station, locates in Kherson Oblast.

  • China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

    The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China Manned Space Agency. The Shenzhou-15 mission will take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday night, the agency said. A Long March-2F carrier rocket, China's standard workhorse for crewed missions, will be used to sling it into space, it said.

  • Sunak government plans to increase military aid to Ukraine, says UK PM

    The United Kingdom plans to maintain or increase military aid to Ukraine next year, the Reuters news agency quoted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as saying on Nov. 27.

  • Russian forces hit power lines supplying Kherson

    On the morning of 27 November, Russian invaders hit the power lines that supply Kherson; power engineers managed to repair the grid in less than half an hour. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Yanushevych: "Ruscists have just hit the power lines that supply the city.

  • Zelenskiy says Russia planning more strikes

    STORY: "We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."Zelenskiy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February."Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready," he said. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

  • Number of people killed in Russian missile attack on Vyshhorod rises to seven

    The number of fatalities as a result of a Russian missile strike on Vyshhorod on 23 November has risen to seven; 35 people were injured. Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on Sunday Quote from Niebytov: "Another woman died this morning, so seven people have now died from this terrible crime.

  • Hansi Flick denies mutiny as Germany seek to avoid another World Cup humiliation

    Haunted and alone, Hansi Flick could not conceal the mutiny in his ranks. Germany’s manager was supposed to have appeared for his press conference alongside a player, but he claimed none were available due to travel demands.

  • Christmas for children: Coshocton County Firefighters Toy Chest will help hundreds of kids

    More than 130 families with kids from newborn to age 15 are registered

  • Avenue of Victims of Russian Aggression opened near Russian Embassy in Warsaw

    A pedestrian and bicycle route in Warsaw is now renamed the Avenue of Victims of Russian Aggression. This was reported by the spokesperson for the Minister Coordinator of Special Services, Stanisław Żaryn, reports European Pravda.

  • Widow of Russian colonel who shot himself with 5 bullets writes letter to Putin

    Yulia, the widow of the deputy head of the Pacific Higher Naval School [one of the Russian Navy's two higher educational institutions], Vadim Boyko, wrote an open letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which she says that her husband committed "self-execution" after being accused of failing Putin's conscription measures.

  • Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor

    Facing intense GOP pressure, Republican strongholds in Arizona are waiting until the last possible moment to certify their election results

  • Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

    The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured a Senate majority, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state's twin runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. “Herschel Walker ain’t serious,” Warnock told supporters recently in central Georgia, saying that Walker “majors in lying” and fumbles the basics of public policy.

  • Russia threatened by coming Ukrainian offense across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, says ISW

    An analysis of Russian fortifications suggests that critical ground lines of communications (GLOC) from Crimea to mainland Ukraine are threatened by further Ukrainian offensive in Kherson Oblast, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated in a new update on Nov. 27.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar's tweet is a reminder that Arizona is still crazy

    The election helped clear out some crazy, but Arizona's political psychosis is not yet under control.

  • Exclusive-U.S. weighs sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine -sources

    The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms. U.S. and allied military inventories are shrinking, and Ukraine faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on. Boeing's proposed system, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America's Eastern European allies, industry sources said.