Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Visit US With Plea for More Aid
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is heading to Washington to address Congress, his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

US President Joe Biden will unveil nearly $2 billion in assistance and announce moves to deliver a Patriot missile battery to help Ukraine bolster its defenses this winter.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia has “no limitations” on military spending for the war in Ukraine, and his defense minister said Moscow should expand its armed forces to 1.5 million troops from the current 1.15 million.

Key Developments

  • Zelenskiy Leaves Ukraine for First Time Since War to Firm Up Aid

  • Zelenskiy Visits US With Biden Offering More Funds, Weapons

  • Putin Vows No Limit in Funds to Ensure Army’s Victory in Ukraine

  • Why the US Is Giving a Patriot System to Ukraine: QuickTake

  • Ukraine Gets IMF Nod for Non-Cash Program, Paving Way for Aid

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near 25 settlements, including the eastern city of Bakhmut, over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian troops launched five missile attacks and 16 airstrikes, as well as 61 multiple rocket launcher assaults, damaging civilian infrastructure in several cities, including Kherson, according to the statement. Russia hit the southern town of Ochakiv, in Mykolayiv region, with cannon artillery on Wednesday afternoon, injuring three people including a 10-year-old child, according to Zelenskiy Office deputy chief Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Putin Vows No Limit in Funds to Ensure Victory (4:30 p.m.)

Putin said Russia has “no limitations” on military spending for the war and urged the army to deliver on his declared goals with the invasion approaching its 11th month.

“The country and government is giving everything that the army asks for — everything,” Putin told top military officials at the Defense Ministry’s annual meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

The commitment to spare no expense on the war will be a strain on government finances as the proceeds from energy exports come under pressure from price restrictions imposed by the US and its allies.

US to Impose New Controls on Iranian-Supplied Drones to Russia (4:15 p.m.)

Biden’s administration is poised to announce new export controls targeting Iranian drones and drone parts that Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The export controls, set to be announced Wednesday to coincide with Zelenskiy’s surprise trip to Washington, could be part of a larger sanctions package.

Ukraine Still Suffering From Significant Energy Deficit (10:30 a.m.)

There are limits on consumption in all Ukrainian regions after nine waves of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy targets, national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

The most difficult situations are in the capital, where half the city is still without electricity after Monday’s drone attack, Kyiv region, and the areas previously occupied by Russia in the east and south under permanent Russian shelling, Ukrenergo said.

Xi Calls for Talks on Ukraine Crisis in Meeting With Medvedev (8:56 a.m.)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, in Beijing, state-run CCTV reported.

On Ukraine, Xi said he hopes all sides can remain rational and begin talks. Medvedev said the situation is “very complicated,” but Russia is willing to solve the problem through talks.

Zelenskiy to Address US Congress In-Person (8:10 a.m.)

Zelenskiy will be leaving Ukraine at a critical stage in the war. His country has faced a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks targeting Ukraine’s civilians and critical energy infrastructure in recent weeks, leading to power and water cuts.

The speech to Congress gives Zelenskiy the opportunity to personally appeal to US lawmakers to continue assistance for Ukraine even after Republicans, who have been more skeptical of Biden’s support for the country, take control of the House in January. Zelenskiy has pleaded for more advanced weapons systems to blunt Russian attacks and for additional energy and economic support as civilians brace for a brutal winter ahead.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington will show “strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Hackers Gather Data on Russian Soldiers, Minister Says (8:00 a.m.)

Pro-Ukrainian hackers are gathering intelligence about Russian military personnel to help inform decision-making on the battlefield, according to Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation.

Members of Ukraine’s so-called IT Army, a volunteer band of computer specialists, is assembling a “Book of Executioners” to catalog Russian soldiers who kill and allegedly torture Ukrainians, Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Kyiv.

Officials in Kyiv have previously told Bloomberg they’re documenting suspected Russian hacking incidents as part of a plan to prosecute Russian leaders in an international court.

