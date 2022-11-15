Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Kherson, UN Condemns Invasion

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the southern city of Kherson, and the UN General Assembly issued a symbolic condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

During Zelenskiy’s first trip to the regional capital after its recapture by Ukrainian troops last week, he said his forces would continue to liberate occupied territory. The regional governor told the president during a meeting that work was underway to restore critical infrastructure in the city.

CIA Director William Burns traveled to Turkey to meet with his Russian counterpart, with the announced purpose of urging against the use of nuclear weapons.

As Germany seeks to contain the financial shock from Moscow’s squeeze on energy, the government said it’s taking over the former European trading and supply unit of Gazprom PJSC. Neighboring Poland also introduced compulsory administration over the Russian gas giant’s stake in a company that owns the local part of the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

On the Ground

Zelenskiy said fierce fighting continues in the country’s east. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region. Ukraine’s offensive in the south continues, according to military spokeswoman Natalia Humenyuk. Russian troops continue building defense lines on the east bank of the Dnipro Rive in the Kherson region, General Staff said on Facebook. Occupants in Luhansk region are planning a complete evacuation of civilian populations from Kreminna, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne deeper into the occupied areas, according to the General Staff. All three towns are near the contact line.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Seeking New Grain Shipment Funding (1:45 a.m.)

The Ukrainian government is working with supporter nations to fund new shipments of grain around the anniversary of the 1930s Holodomor famine -- a symbolic push that comes amid discussions to extend a deal that allows grain exports from its war-stricken ports.

Officials in Kyiv are seeking funding and support for shipments that would be timed for the late November commemoration of the famine. The plans are at an early stage and it’s unclear how many ships might be involved and how much it would cost, according to officials familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the negotiations.

The shipments will be be targeted specifically for poorer nations, one person said, with the US and Canada among the countries considering taking part in the funding exercise

Ukraine Commander Tells Milley There’s No Compromising (8:58 p.m.)

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s chief commander, told General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff, that there can be no negotiations, agreements or compromises until Russia leaves captured territories.

“The situation on the front line is stable and controlled,” the General Staff said in a statement on Facebook, citing Zaluzhnyi. “We are tracking attentively the enemy’s activities on the border with the Republic of Belarus and are building a reliable shield for the protection of Ukraine in the north.”

Milley was quoted last week as indicating that now there’s “an opportunity here, a window of opportunity, for negotiation.”

UN General Assembly Condemns Russia’s Invasion (8:12 p.m.)

The United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand that it pay reparations, with 94 members voting in favor, 14 opposed and 73 abstentions.

Turkey was among the nations notably voting in favor while those abstaining included India. Nations joining Russia in opposition included China, North Korea and Iran.

The move was mostly symbolic because the General Assembly lacks powers of enforcement, such as economic sanctions, that are reserved for the Security Council, where Russia is among nations with veto power. Still, Zelenskiy tweeted his appreciation of the UN vote.

Ukrenergo Working to Restore Power to Kherson (5:54 p.m.)

Yaroslav Yanushevych, Kherson regional governor, said at a meeting with Zelenskiy that state power operator Ukrenergo was working round the clock to restore supplies to the city, where between 70,000 and 80,000 people now live.

“We hope electricity supply will resume in the near future,” he said, according to a statement posted on the presidential website.

EU, US and UK Issue Joint Statement on Food Security (4:33 p.m.)

The foreign policy chiefs of European Union, US and UK urged all countries to show support for the Black Sea grain deal. In a joint statement, they called for the plan to be extended and up-scaled, saying that sanctions targeted Russia’s war machine and not the food or fertilizer sectors.

Russian Grain Exports Boom While Deal Risk Hobbles Ukraine Flows (4:27 p.m.)

Russia’s grain-export pace is accelerating, while flows from Ukraine are slowing due to uncertainty about whether the Black Sea safe-corridor deal will be extended beyond Nov. 19. Russia exported 6.53 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs by sea since Oct. 1, compared with 4.59 million tons in the same period last year, according to ship lineups from Logistic OS.

CIA’s Burns Travels to Turkey to Meet Russian Intelligence Chief (3:41 p.m.)

The CIA chief’s meeting in Ankara wasn’t a negotiation over the war in Ukraine, and Burns didn’t plan to discuss a settlement, a White House spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

Burns, a former ambassador to Moscow, also planned to raise the cases of US citizens detained in Russia, the spokesperson said. President Joe Biden said last week that he hoped Russia would be more willing to engage in talks about a prisoner swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner after the US midterm elections.

Germany to Nationalize Former Gazprom Unit (3 p.m.)

The German government will take a 100% stake in SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH -- formerly known as Gazprom Germania -- and increase its loan to the company to €13.8 billion ($14.2 billion), the Economy Ministry said.

The rescue is part of a €200 billion rescue package the government put together to help German companies and households cope with rising energy prices.

Zelenskiy Vows to Liberate More Regions (1:12 p.m.)

Ukraine is ready for peace, as long as it means peace for all of its territory, Zelenskiy said during a visit to the liberated city of Kherson, according to his press service. The president said Ukraine is not interested in foreign lands, while he vowed to continue expelling Russian forces from his country even amid heavy losses.

Kherson was the first major city occupied by Russia after it launched its invasion almost nine months ago. Russia’s troops were forced to leave the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and to relocate to the east bank following a Ukrainian counter-offensive that started in August.

Romania, Estonia Back Further Iran Sanctions (1:05 p.m.)

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said his country would “absolutely” support further sanctions on Iran over its military support for Russia, while Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called for automatic sanctions imposed on Tehran as soon as there’s evidence of missiles being sent to Russia.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers, Aurescu said there were “indications” about Iran delivering missiles to Russia but that “we need to see concrete evidence.” Reinsalu said the EU should take Ukraine’s warnings on the issue seriously, adding “we should give a clear signal that if it appears to be the case, there are going to be far more damaging sanctions” compared to “symbolic sanctions” imposed over the drone deliveries.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, told reporters earlier there was “no evidence about missiles, but a clear evidence about drones.” The issue of Iran’s military support for Russia is due to be discussed by ministers today.

Borrell Outlines EU’s Approach to Russia (11:47 a.m.)

Borrell is due to outline the bloc’s long-term approach to Russia following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where he’s expected to underscore there can be no return to normal relations as long as Moscow violates the UN Charter and international law.

According to a draft of the five proposed points seen by Bloomberg, Borrell will spell out that the EU’s approach consists of isolating Russia internationally and imposing measures to impede it from waging war, as well as holding Russia accountable for the violations of international law.

