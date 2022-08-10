Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Vows to Free Russian-Occupied Crimea

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to “liberate” Crimea as speculation swirled about the cause of a major fire at an air base on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea -- its liberation,” Zelenskiy said late Tuesday. He did not mention the blaze, which Russian state media said resulted in one fatality.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said munitions had exploded at the base and the fire wasn’t caused by an incoming strike, while some defense analysts said it had the hallmarks of a Ukrainian attack.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Fighting continued in eastern and southern Ukraine, with Russian forces mounting ground attacks to the southeast of Siversk and around Bakhmut, as well as to the north and southwest of Donetsk, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. A number of Russian attacks in the east of the country were unsuccessful and their forces later withdrew, the Ukrainian general staff said. The Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled overnight, and at least 11 people were killed, according to local authorities.

(All times CET)

Hungarian Fuel Supplies Under Pressure (11 a.m.)

Fuel supplies in Hungary came under renewed pressure after the halt of crude flows through a pipeline from Russia, prompting the country’s only refiner to warn against panic buying.

Hungary was already experiencing oil-supply hiccups after a price cap spurred demand while discouraging imports. The disruption to Russian crude shipments through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline worsens the situation, threatening shortages if the shutdown is prolonged.

Two More Crop Ships Expected at Ukraine Ports (10:20 a.m.)

Two more vessels have been authorized to head to Ukrainian ports, pending inspections Wednesday, according to a statement from the Joint Coordination Centre that oversees the grain corridor.

The Petrel S is expected to depart to Chornomorsk and the Brave Commander will go to Pivdennyi, while the Riva Wind, Glory and Star Helena -- which are loaded with Ukrainian corn and sunflower meal -- have been inspected and are cleared to sail, the center said. Ukraine began shipping grain again this month, bringing some relief to squeezed global markets, but many challenges remain before the millions of tons of food stuck in the country can be released.

EU Ban on Russian Coal Takes Effect (9 a.m.)

A full European Union ban on imports of Russian coal kicks in Wednesday following a four-month wind-down period. The provision of services needed to import coal, such as financing, brokering and technical assistance, is also banned.

The measure was approved by the bloc in April as part of a fifth package of sanctions. The EU said at the time that it would affect one fourth of all Russian coal exports, amounting to around an 8 billion-euro ($8.2 billion) loss of annual revenue. Restrictions on oil imports by sea begin to kick in later this year.

Biden Signs NATO Expansion Measure (8:49 p.m.)

After signing the protocols for Finland and Sweden to join NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden said the US and allies would “remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security” and “confront any aggression or threat of aggression that might come up.”

He urged other NATO countries to finish their ratification process “as quickly as possible.” Russia has denounced the move by the traditionally neutral Finland and Sweden as destabilizing to the region.

US to Help Clear Mines (8:44 p.m.)

The US government is committing $89 million to assist Ukraine in clearing land mines and other unexploded ordnance scattered through through the country since Russia’s invasion, a State Department official said.

The funds will go to nongovernmental organizations and entities to support the creation of 100 mine-removal teams to augment Ukraine’s existing efforts, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a department announcement.

Crimea Leader Says Fire Contained (8:10 p.m.)

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Russian-occupied Crimea, says the fire at an air base there has been contained, according to Tass, Russia’s state-run news service.

Tass earlier reported that at least one person had died in the incident, with others injured, and cited an unidentified person in the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that the blaze occurred due to a breach of safety regulations.

