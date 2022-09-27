Ukraine Latest: Gazprom Warns Gas Flows Through Ukraine at Risk

118
Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom warned that a major source of Europe’s gas flows through Ukraine was at risk of being sanctioned, hours after Swedish scientists said they had detected two powerful underwater explosions near enormous leaks coming from the Nord Stream pipeline system that usually supplies Europe. Germany suspects sabotage is behind the damage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is “extremely concerned” about the reports of leaks, which prompted a surge in gas prices even though the flows have been halted for months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the current focus of the war is Donetsk, describing the heavily industrial eastern region as the “primary target” for both Ukraine and invading Russian forces. He also urged the international community to step up pressure on Russia with sanctions.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak Spots

  • Europe’s Gas Crunch Could Shrink Its Economy as Much as 5%

  • Nord Stream Says Gas Pipeline Damage is Unprecedented

  • Putin Raises Stakes on Ukraine’s Bid for More Powerful Weapons

  • Putin Gives US Fugitive Edward Snowden Russian Citizenship

On the Ground

Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih airport in the Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile, rendering it inoperable, local authorities said late Monday. Russian rockets also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains tense, with staff reluctant to work with Russians and trying to flee occupied territories. In the south, Russia attacked the Odesa region with drones, all three of which were shot down by air-defense forces, while the city of Mykolaiv was heavily shelled overnight, local authorities said. Ukrainian forces continued to make advances north of Lyman and on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, according to the latest report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

All times CET:

Gazprom Warns of Sanctions Risk to Ukraine Gas Flows (5:30 p.m.)

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC warned there’s a risk Moscow will sanction Ukraine’s Naftogaz, which would prevent it from being able to pay transit fees, and therefore put at risk gas flows to Europe via Ukraine.

If supplies through Ukraine are shut down, it would leave Gazprom sending gas only via the TurkStream pipeline to Turkey and a handful of European countries that didn’t sever business ties with Russia.

Gas prices were up as much as 22% as traders factored in the prospect that Europe will have to live without Russian gas this winter -- and beyond.

Read more: After Nord Stream Hit, Gazprom Warns on Ukraine Flows

Ukraine Demands EU Add New Russia Sanctions (5:25 p.m.)

Ukraine seeks a clear signal on a new sanctions package in reaction on sham referendums being held on its territory by Russia, Zelenskiy said during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. “We expect clear sanctions -- both in the 8th package and separate signals of what will happen if Russia recognizes sham referendums,” Zelenskiy added.

Russia Senate May Vote to Annex Ukraine Lands Next Week: Tass (4:10 p.m.)

The upper house of Russia’s parliament isn’t currently planning a special session to vote to annex occupied territories in Ukraine and may discuss the issue at its next regular session on Oct. 4, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said, according to Tass.

The Kremlin has pushed through “referendums” on annexation in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and local occupation officials are already reporting initial results showing 90%-plus voting in favor. The United Nations has condemned the “referendums” as illegal, as have Kyiv and its allies in the US and Europe.

Sweden Detected Underwater Blasts Near Nord Stream Leak (4 p.m.)

Two powerful underwater explosions were detected on Monday in the same area of sea as the Nord Stream gas leaks, according to the Swedish National Seismic Network.

The monitoring network said the first explosion occurred on Monday at 2:03 a.m. Swedish time with a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter scale, followed by a second at 7:04 p.m. on the same day with a magnitude of 2.3.

“It’s clear that there has been some kind of explosions, and the coordinates match the leaks,” Peter Schmidt, a seismologist who works with the group, said by phone.

Danish Video Shows Extent of Pipeline Damage (3:20 p.m.)

The leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines are forming an area of natural gas bubbles about 1 kilometer (1,090 yards) in diameter in the Baltic Sea, a video released by the Danish army showed.

Another smaller area with gas bubbles measured about 200 meters in diameter, according to the footage, which the Danish Defense shared on its website and via its Twitter account.

UN Recorded Near 6,000 Civilian Deaths in Ukraine (3 p.m.)

United Nations specialists recorded 5,996 civilians being killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, including 382 children, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a new report.

The mission reported 8,848 corroborated civilian injuries, noting that actual figures may be much higher as hostilities severely hinder information gathering and verification.

Most of civilian casualties were due to the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The UN also recorded willful killings and numerous cases of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, as well as conflict-related sexual violence, mostly in the territories controlled by Russian armed forces or affiliated groups.

Meta Blocks Propaganda Accounts From Russia (2:45 p.m.)

Meta Platforms Inc. has blocked thousands of “inauthentic” accounts, pages and groups from Facebook and Instagram that originated in Russia and spread propaganda about that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group behind the accounts created 60 websites “carefully impersonating legitimate news organizations in Europe,” Meta said.

Russian Billionaire Fights UK Sanctions Probe (2:40 p.m.)

Russian billionaire Petr Aven, fighting a UK investigation for evading sanctions, used companies supposed to manage his luxury mansion as a personal “piggy bank,” according to British authorities.

The investigation has focused on around 3.7 million euros ($3.6 million) routed to the UK from an Austrian trust in the hours before European sanctions were imposed.

Read more: Billionaire Without a Bank Account Fights UK Sanctions Probe

Denmark Says Pipeline Sabotage Can’t be Ruled Out (12:50 p.m.)

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, echoed Peskov is saying that sabotage cannot be ruled out as the cause of damage to Nord Stream infrastructure off the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

“It’s hard to imagine that these are coincidences,” the prime minister said in an interview with broadcaster TV2 from Poland, where she’s attending the opening ceremony of Baltic Pipe, a separate gas link between Norway and Poland.

Ukraine Slams Lufthansa Over Stake in Russian Airline Caterer (12:15 p.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister accused airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG of taking “blood money” and damaging Germany’s reputation over its minority stake in Russian airline caterer Aeromar.

“I urge the company’s management to immediately withdraw from Aeromar and stop supporting Russia’s war crimes,” Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF. Responding to ZDF’s inquiry about the Aeromar stake, Lufthansa said it’s not in breach of European Union sanctions on Russia and as a minority shareholder had no influence over a decision to establish a facility in Russian-annexed Crimea, the broadcaster said.

Nord Stream Says Pipeline Damage Unprecedented (10:45 a.m.)

Nord Stream said the damage to its key pipeline to Germany is “unprecedented” and it’s impossible to say when flows could resume.

Germany is probing the incidents in the Baltic Sea on the two idled Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia, while Denmark steps up security on its energy installations. It’s the clearest signal yet that supplies won’t resume this winter. European Union officials have repeatedly accused Moscow of weaponizing energy.

Latvia ‘Taking Russian Nuclear Threats Seriously’ (10:20 a.m.)

Russia wouldn’t be making threats about deploying nuclear weapons if it was winning its war in Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in an interview with TV3.

“A cornered rat is a dangerous rat” and Latvia is preparing for all scenarios, Rinkevics said. Latvia is supplying Ukraine with all the military equipment it has available and a swift end to the conflict isn’t in sight, he added.

Lithuania Arms Donations Constrained by NATO Needs (10 a.m.)

Lithuania cannot immediately hand over some critical military equipment that Ukraine needs such as NASAMS air-defense systems or howitzers without compromising operations with its NATO partners, according to an adviser to the Baltic nation’s president.

Lithuania is looking to find replacements for the equipment but this is unlikely to happen quickly, Kestutis Budrys, the president’s chief national security adviser, told radio broadcaster LRT. Lithuania has already supplied Ukraine with 50 armored personnel carriers, according to Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

Russian Traffic on Finnish Border Easing Further (8:45 a.m.)

Traffic on Finland’s eastern border remained busy on Monday, even as numbers of Russians crossing fell from a weekend peak, the Nordic country’s Border Guard said. Some 7,743 Russians entered via the land border, with about half that number returning to Russia.

Europe Ready for Winter Without Russian Gas: BNEF (8:30 a.m.)

Europe’s frenzied buying of liquefied natural gas means it’s likely to have enough of the power-generation fuel this winter to offset supplies from Russia, according to BloombergNEF.

The region may import almost 40% more LNG during the coming winter than the prior year, and it may increase purchases next summer by about 14% to rebuild lost inventories, BNEF said in a report. Along with demand destruction from higher energy prices, those shipments are enough to cover a complete halt in Russian pipeline flows from Oct. 1, it added.

Russia Expels Japanese Diplomat on Spying Charges (2:32 a.m.)

Russia expelled a Japanese consul in Vladivostok, accusing the diplomat of paying for sensitive information.

Tatsunori Motoki was given 48 hours to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said, according to Tass. Earlier, the Federal Security Service said the envoy in the Far Eastern city had been caught collecting “restricted information” about Russia’s ties with an unspecified country in the region, as well as on the impact of sanctions on the local economy.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraines Armed Forces destroy Russian barge and 3 Pantsir-S1 systems

    Ukraine's Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian barge near Kherson and three Pantsir-S1 systems. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "The occupiers have lost another barge in Kherson Oblast and with it, the hope of establishing a connection between the banks of the Dnipro River has been lost too.

  • Farmers among Russians drafted into the military, Putin says

    Farmers are among the Russians being drafted into the military, President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with officials on Tuesday, signalling potential further risks for the 2023 crop. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. Autumn is a busy season for farmers as they sow winter wheat for the next year's crop and harvest soybeans and sunflower seeds.

  • Gas leaks from Russian pipelines to Europe raise sabotage fears

    Europe was investigating leaks in two Russian gas pipelines that churned up the Baltic Sea on Tuesday and raised concerns from Copenhagen to Moscow about sabotage on infrastructure at the heart of an energy standoff. However, it remained far from clear who might be behind any foul play, if proven, on the Nord Stream pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building. Poland's prime minister blamed sabotage for the leaks, without citing evidence, while the Danish premier said it could not be ruled out.

  • This is the smart way for the U.S. to respond to Putin’s hints over nuclear weapons

    Deliberately vague but serious threats for any Russian use of nuclear weapons coupled with conventional military strikes on Russian forces if deterrence fails.

  • German officials reportedly believe the crucial Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe were sabotaged near a Danish island

    Germany's economy ministry declined to comment on "speculation." The pipelines' operator said they'd suffered "unprecedented" damage in a single day.

  • Inside a liberated Ukrainian city, and how NATO tactics helped free it

    Before NATO countries began training Ukrainians, officers would shout orders and cared more about rank than results.

  • Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast to go down in history as example of killing own soldiers Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:50 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the actions of the Russian army in Donetsk Oblast are prime examples of the most cynical murders of their own soldiers, and that the mobilisation in the Russian Federation was mainly a way to gain new cannon fodder.

  • Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

    A sprawling disinformation network originating in Russia sought to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of sham news websites to spread Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine, Meta revealed Tuesday. The company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said it identified and disabled the operation before it was able to gain a large audience. The operation involved more than 60 websites created to mimic legitimate news sites including The Guardian newspaper in the United Kingdom and Germany's Der Spiegel.

  • Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

    A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. Two other Chinese naval ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer, were spotted in single formation, the patrol boat, known as a cutter called Kimball, discovered.

  • Holiday in Montenegro becomes escape from call-up for Russians

    When Alexander and his wife Svetlana arrived for a two-week vacation in Montenegro, they planned to return home to Russia. But President Vladimir Putin's announcement last week ordering a mobilisation of reservists for the war in Ukraine has thrown their lives into disarray. Speaking to Reuters in Montenegro's Adriatic town of Budva, Alexander, 30, a horticulturist, said he had no plans to go back and risk being drafted to go and fight.

  • Gas leaks from Russian pipelines to Europe raise sabotage fears

    Europe was investigating leaks in two Russian gas pipelines that churned up the Baltic Sea on Tuesday and raised concerns from Copenhagen to Moscow about sabotage on infrastructure at the heart of an energy standoff. However, it remained far from clear who might be behind any foul play, if proven, on the Nord Stream pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building. Poland's prime minister blamed sabotage for the leaks, without citing evidence, while the Danish premier said it could not be ruled out.

  • Another village liberated in Kharkiv Oblast on eastern front

    Collaborators and representatives of the occupation "authorities" have fled from the Borova community in Kharkiv Oblast and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken control of the village of Pisky-Radkivski, the local administration reported on Telegram on Sept. 26.

  • Unit exhumes Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle

    STORY: The group dug out the body of soldier on Monday at a former position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Dementiivka, some 10 km from the border with Russia."Each unit keeps a record of personnel who are missing. If we have not monitored and we do not have information that they are in captivity, they are considered as missing until the bodies are retrieved and the body is also identified," said National guardsman Vitalii Shum. Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces reported that Dementiivka was liberated on May 18. The area came under constant shelling until Ukraine’s counteroffensive which sent Russian troops back from the Kharkiv region, the report said.Ukrainian forces have reclaimed swathes of the Kharkiv region and some areas in the south during successful counter-offensive actions in recent weeks.

  • Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units

    Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.

  • Security Service of Ukraine cracks up captured Russian who shot civilian in Bucha

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:52 Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have found out that a recently captured Russian soldier shot a civilian car with a machine gun in the Bucha district (Kyiv region) in March, and buried the body of the dead Ukrainian in the forest.

  • Russian-occupied territory of Kherson closed for entry and exit General Staff report

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 06:37 The Russian-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast has been closed for entry and exit. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 September Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian invaders carried out 9 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes, as well as over 90 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

  • Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi settlement liberated in Kharkiv Oblast, 6% of Kharkiv Oblast still under occupation

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:58 Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has confirmed that the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, located on the bank of the Oskil river, has been liberated from the occupiers.

  • Russia loses over 550 military personnel and 3 anti-aircraft defence systems in past 24 hours

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:15 Russian occupying forces lost three anti-aircraft defence systems, 16 tanks, one fixed-wing aircraft and one multiple-launch rocket system, and around 550 military personnel over the course of Monday, 26 September.

  • Medvedev makes forecast about nuclear strike on Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:54 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes that Russia can launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine with impunity, since NATO countries will not take retaliatory steps, worrying about their own security.

  • Snowden responds to Putin approval of Russian citizenship

    Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who fled the U.S. in 2013 after leaking classified information about U.S. government surveillance programs, responded on Monday to his newly granted Russian citizenship, which he received as the result of a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Snowden, charged with espionage in the U.S., has been living in…