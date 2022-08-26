Ukraine Latest: Nuclear Plant Unit Reconnected to Nation’s Grid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- One of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s energy grid.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equipment and safety systems are functioning with no concerns and the unit is gaining power, with the facility producing electricity for the country’s needs, state-owned operator Energoatom said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been calling for Russian troops in the area around the plant, in southeastern Ukraine, to withdraw. On Friday afternoon, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern about the situation.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Zelenskiy Reinforces Nuclear Warning After Power-Line Disruption

  • Russian Gas Flows to Europe Are at Stable Levels on Friday

  • Germany to Rethink Gas Levy After Outcry Over Energy Profits

  • Why Ukraine Debt Relief Isn’t Matching Funding Needs: QuickTake

  • A Corner of Europe Leans to Live With Power Blackouts Again

On the Ground

Russian forces kept up attempts to conduct an offensive on the Donetsk axis in eastern Ukraine, focusing efforts on areas around Bakhmut and Avdiivka, according to a statement by Ukraine’s General Staff on Facebook. Artillery strikes hit private residences, schools and farms in regions including Donetsk, Chernihiv and Kharkiv, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing local officials. Seven Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine were destroyed this week, said Natalia Humenyuk, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman.

(All times CET)

Russian Corporate Profits Rise 25% (3:00 p.m.)

Profits jumped to 9.5 trillion rubles ($144 billion at the average rate for the period), with the year-on-year increase outpacing the 17% rise in consumer prices over the period, according to Sberbank CIB calculations based on data from the Federal Statistics Service.

The net income gain came despite sweeping US and European sanctions imposed over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine pushed the economy into recession.

Ukraine Evacuated More Than One Million Donetsk Residents (12:20 a.m.)

Almost three quarters of the population in the Donetsk region have been evacuated, the area’s head Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the regional administration’s You Tube channel. Ukraine controls approximately 45% of the Donetsk region, where about 350,000 residents currently live, Kyrylenko said.

“As of February 24, 1.6 million people lived in the part of the region that was controlled by the Ukrainian authorities,” Kyrylenko said. “Almost three quarters of the region’s population have been evacuated.” Kyrylenko said, adding that all the cities of the region are being shelled permanently.

Hungary Boosts Energy Links with Russia Despite EU Stance (10:55 a.m.)

Hungary issued a key permit for the Russian-led expansion of its sole nuclear power plant, bolstering the nation’s energy links with Moscow even as European Union peers seek to distance themselves over the invasion of Ukraine.

The National Atomic Energy Agency issued an “establishment permit” to build a fifth and sixth nuclear reactor in the city of Paks, next to four existing units whose lifetimes are expiring, according to a statement on the authority’s website. Russia’s state-owned Rosatom Corp. is the lead constructor. In May, Finland scrapped a construction contract with Rosatom.

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Is Working to Avert Nuclear Accident (9:33 a.m.)

Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to prevent an emergency at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has stopped work for the first time after being cut off from the nation’s electricity grid, Zelenskiy said in an address late Thursday.

Zelenskiy called for “tough international pressure” to force occupying Russian forces to withdraw from the plant, which has suffered artillery attacks that both Ukraine and Russia have blamed on each other.

Zelenskiy said he had spoken to US President Joe Biden of the situation and warned that Russia’s actions at the plant risked a nuclear disaster that could affect all of Europe.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Remains off Ukraine’s Grid (9:00 a.m.)

All power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remained disconnected from the country’s electric grid as of 9 a.m. local time on Friday, state-owned operator Energoatom said on Telegram.

The nuclear plant is being powered via a restored link from Ukraine’s energy system, and transmission lines leading from the plant have also been repaired. Work is under way to reconnect two power units of the plant back to the grid. There are no concerns about equipment and safety systems at the plant, Energoatom said.

Report Details Russian ‘Filtration System’ for People in Donetsk (8:35 a.m.)

Russia has set up a “filtration system” in occupied areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk region which allegedly violates international law, according to a report from Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab.

Russia and its proxies operate at least 21 facilities in and around the Donetsk region to screen, detain and interrogate people, according to the report based on open-source information and satellite imagery. The system was created weeks before the invasion in February and grew following Russia’s capture of the port city of Mariupol.

Russia dismissed the report. “This is yet another fabrication aimed at discrediting the Russian special military operation,” its embassy in the US said on Telegram. “Russia is committed to observing the international humanitarian law.”

Ukraine Pursues Effort to Ramp Up Food Exports (8:30 a.m.)

Ukraine has received more than 60 requests for loading grain and agricultural products in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed almost a month ago between Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and Russia, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said earlier that they will continue to help boost exports from Ukraine.

Japan Looking to Reopen Kyiv Embassy, Asahi Says (8:15 a.m.)

Japan is considering reopening its embassy in Kyiv and sending back staff who had been working from other locations such as Poland since soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing government officials.

Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine has been in Kyiv this week looking at resuming operations, the paper said, adding that Japan has been the slowest among Group of Seven nations to bring diplomatic staff back to the Ukrainian capital.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy says crisis averted as Russian-held Ukraine nuclear plant regains power

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster on Thursday as the last regular line supplying electricity to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was restored hours after being cut. Zelenskiy blamed shelling by Russia's military for fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex, Europe's largest such facility, from the power grid. "Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster."

  • Zelenskiy says radiation accident narrowly avoided at Ukraine nuclear power station

    Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said fires in the ash pits of a coal power station near the complex had disconnected the reactors from the power grid. Zelenskiy, confirming earlier comments to Reuters by an energy official, said back-up diesel generators had immediately kicked in to ensure continuous power supply.

  • This Russian ‘Socialite’ Spy Used Chintzy Jewelry Infiltrate NATO in Italy, Bellingcat Reports

    La Repubblica TwitterA Russian spy who posed as a jewelry maker and glitterati social climber among influencers in Naples, Italy, was able to wriggle her way into the inner circles of NATO commanders, according to a new investigative report.The story of Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera—or whoever she really is—was untangled in a joint investigation by Bellingcat, Der Spiegel, The Insider and La Repubblica, which simultaneously published stories Friday. Maria Adela’s journey from Russia to Naples star

  • Ukraine to expand mandatory evacuations on front lines

    Ukraine plans to expand the number of districts on the war's front lines where civilian evacuations will be mandatory, as those areas could be occupied and face central heating problems this winter, a deputy prime minister said on Friday. The Ukrainian government launched a campaign of mandatory evacuations in July for people in the eastern Donetsk region that it began implementing this month. Ukrainian-controlled districts and towns in the industrial east are under constant shelling from Russia and its proxies.

  • Facebook, Twitter, others crack down on covert pro-US social media influence campaigns abroad

    Covert operation ran for nearly five years across eight social media platforms and messaging apps

  • Ukraines Defence Minister expects good news from front by end of year

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 10:18 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, hopes that by late 2022, Ukrainians will have heard "good news" about the situation on the front, but he can't say when the war will end.

  • Satellite images show Russian troops stationed by Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shelled in recent days as satellite images show an increased number of Russian troops there.

  • Underground theatre: Ukraine actors return to stage in bomb shelter

    Actors in a heavily bombarded city in southern Ukraine have returned to the stage, putting on their first performance since Russia's invasion in an underground shelter converted into a tiny theatre. A few dozen theatre-goers descended steep concrete steps into the subterranean venue on Thursday for the opening night of a show put on by the Mykolaiv Art Drama Theatre.

  • Luhansk region: Russians attack on four fronts, with no success Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 08:34 Russian invaders attacked on four fronts in Luhansk Oblast during the day on 24 August, but without success, suffering losses and retreating back. Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Haidai: "During 24 August, the Russians increased their missile terror of the country's cities and villages, so their offensives were not massive as usual.

  • One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

    Discovery came on 7 May amid severe drought atUnited States’s largest reservoir

  • Natural Gas Is Soaring on Russian Supply Cuts. The West Is Holding Firm.

    Western powers are standing firm against Vladimir Putin, even as Russia’s natural-gas export cuts boost prices and set Europe up for a chilly winter.

  • Pope will not meet Russian Orthodox patriarch during Kazakh visit -RIA

    Pope Francis and the head of the Russian Orthodox church, who backs the war in Ukraine, will not meet at a gathering of religious leaders in Kazakhstan next month, RIA news agency cited a senior Orthodox official as saying on Wednesday. Francis, due to be in the capital Nur-Sultan from Sept. 13-15 to attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, has said in several recent interviews he hoped to meet with Patriarch Kirill when in Kazakhstan.

  • Food, fuel shortages hit Tunisian shops

    Some Tunisian shops are rationing goods including cooking oil, sugar and butter, while big queues have hit petrol stations amid a fuel shortage as the government navigates a looming crisis in public finances. Some grocery shops have restricted customers to single packs of items in short supply, while queues outside petrol stations have blocked traffic in parts of the capital. President Kais Saied and his government have not commented on the shortages except by announcing an intention to target commodities speculators and hoarders, and by saying they would restructure Tunisia's oil company.

  • Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward

    A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward.

  • During phone call, Presidents of Ukraine and US discuss how to speed up Ukraines victory closer

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 21:53 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter; President Joe Biden on Twitter Quote from Zelenskyy: "I had a great conversation with US President Joe Biden.

  • 6m households to have savings wiped out after energy price cap surge - live updates

    PM urged to act ‘decisively and urgently’ as households left reeling by 80pc rise in energy price cap The eye-watering cost of groceries if they rose as much as the price cap FTSE 100 pushes higher Ben Marlow: Renewable energy is the only way out of this mess Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Vanessa Bryant giving undisclosed amount of $16M award to charity honoring Kobe and Gianna

    Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna had an untimely passing two years ago, but Vanessa Bryant is […] The post Vanessa Bryant giving undisclosed amount of $16M award to charity honoring Kobe and Gianna appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ukraine claims 200 elite Russian soldiers killed in base strike in Luhansk

    The Ukrainian governor in the occupied region of Luhansk claimed that 200 Russia paratroopers were killed in a missile strike on a Donbas hotel.

  • US rushed air war planners to Europe ahead of Russia’s invasion

    Airmen from the 505th Command and Control Wing helped direct the U.S. response to Russia’s buildup of forces and invasion of Ukraine.

  • Latvian authorities dismantle Soviet-era monument

    STORY: The "Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders" was built in 1985 to commemorate the Soviet Army's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.Back then, the Baltic nation - now part of NATO and the European Union - was still part of the Soviet Union.Some ethnic Russians protested the dismantling but no major incident was reported.Four protesters were detained for resisting the police, Latvia's main news agency LETA reported.Ethnic Russians - 24% of the country's population - used the monument as a yearly rally point to commemorate Russia's Victory Day.