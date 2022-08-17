Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula.

“The fewer opportunities the occupiers have to do evil and kill Ukrainians, the sooner we will be able to end this war and liberate our country,” Zelenskiy said in his evening address. The blasts near the town of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea -- a week after explosions at an airbase on the peninsula destroyed fighter jets -- mark the beginning of a series of attacks, according to a Zelenskiy adviser. Russia attributed them to an act of sabotage.

Zelenskiy is due to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv in western Ukraine on Thursday. A statement from the Turkish presidency said they will discuss “possible steps to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means.”

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russia struck the southern Odesa region with missiles overnight, destroying a recreation center and several private houses, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing a spokesman for the regional military administration. Three people were wounded in the attack, according to preliminary information quoted in the Interfax report. Shelling continued in the east of Ukraine, including near Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, Ukraine’s general staff said in its regular morning statement on Facebook. The “most intense” fighting is raging around several settlements close to the city of Donetsk, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Facebook.

(All times CET)

Erdogan to Table Diplomatic Solution to War (9:30 a.m.)

As well as possible diplomatic efforts to halt the war, Zelenskiy, Erdogan and Guterres will discuss increasing exports of Ukrainian grain to world markets, according to the Turkish statement.

Guterres will travel to the port city of Odesa on Friday and will later visit Istanbul before returning to New York, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the secretary-general, said at a press briefing.

Uniper Loss Show Depth of Energy Crisis (9 a.m.)

Uniper SE provided more evidence of the scale of Europe’s energy crisis, with the bailed-out German utility reporting a net loss of more than 12 billion euros ($12.2 billion) in the first half of the year.

“Uniper has for months been playing a crucial role in stabilizing Germany’s gas supply -- at the cost of billions in losses resulting from the sharp drop in gas deliveries from Russia,” Chief Executive Officer Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in the firm’s earnings statement.

First WFP Vessel Leaves Ukraine for Africa (8:30 a.m.)

The World Food Programme said the first shipment by sea of Ukrainian wheat for humanitarian operations left the port of Pivdennyi Tuesday with 23,000 tons of grain for the famine-threatened Horn of Africa region.

“It will take more than grain ships out of Ukraine to stop world hunger, but with Ukrainian grain back on global markets we have a chance to stop this global food crisis from spiraling even further,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said on the programme’s website. The UN organization says that a record 345 million people in 82 countries face “acute food insecurity.”

US Donates $68 Million to WFP (8 a.m.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will contribute $68 million to the WFP to buy Ukrainian wheat to help “address the world’s pressing food crisis.”

“We’re committed to supporting global food security for the most vulnerable and call on all countries to follow suit,” Blinken said in a tweet.

