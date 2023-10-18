Ukraine and Latvia agree to work together to launch 5G

Ukraine has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Transport of Latvia to work together on the launch of 5G.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation

Quote: "We agreed to work together on the introduction of 5G in Ukraine, support for mobile operators and the restoration of broadband Internet," the head of the ministry wrote.

Latvia is one of the first countries in Europe to launch public 5G. Fedorov stressed that the exchange of experience with European counterparts is very valuable for Ukraine.

Quote: "We need more innovations in telecom infrastructure in order to keep up with global trends and provide Ukrainians with high-quality communication and the Internet. Cooperation will facilitate faster integration of Ukraine into the European digital ecosystem and help build a technological telecom infrastructure," the minister added.

Background: In September, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of a pilot version of 5G technology next year.

Support UP or become our patron!