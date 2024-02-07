Ukraine to launch mass production of Russian Lancet UAV analogs

Ukraine will launch mass production of analogs of the Russian Lancet strike UAVs with a range of 40 km, announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, at the Forbes Ukraine Business Breakfast on Feb. 7.

According to him, the government is likely to conclude a contract the drones in coming weeks. He explained that Ukraine currently produces enough UAVs with up to 20 km range. However, frontline troops also need drones that can reach further.

"Drones like the Lancet are quite high-tech, and it took us six months to encourage the market in this direction,” said Fedorov.

“Now there are a number of companies on the radar, and we are testing [their] products,"

The Lancet is considered one of the most effective weapons that Russia deployed in Ukraine in 2023.

As early as Aug. 2023, Fedorov reported that Ukraine had developed its own analog of the Russian Lancet drone and was now scaling up the production.

On Feb. 1, Forbes wrote that the attack by the Defense Forces on the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant (ZOMZ) in Moscow Oblast in the summer of 2023 could have stopped or reduced the production of Russian Lancet drones.

