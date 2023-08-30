Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Russian soil in 18 months: state media

The Ukrainian military launched a massive drone attack on six regions in Russia overnight Wednesday, according to Russian state media, making it the largest drone attack by Ukraine on Russian soil in 18 months.

Drone strikes reportedly targeted four regions south of Moscow — Kaluga, Ryazan, Bryansk and Oryol — as well as the Moscow region itself and the region of Pskov, in the country’s northwest near Estonia, Russia claims.

The Pskov strike caused damage at the city’s airport, destroying four military transport aircraft, Russian state media said, citing local authorities. All flights to and from the airport for Wednesday have been canceled as local officials assess the damage, media said.

The city’s mayor said there were no casualties in the strike and fires have been contained.

Pskov appeared to be the only region where the drones caused damage. Three drones were shot down over Bryansk, two over Oryol, and one each over Kaluga and Moscow, Russian officials said. No damage or casualties were reported in those regions.

