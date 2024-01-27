Ukraine launches Made in Ukraine economic platform to foster business-state communication

Ukraine will establish an All-Ukrainian Economic Platform called “Made in Ukraine” to represent businesses from all regions of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Telegram on Jan. 26.

The new platform will not be another brand, but rather a "big community of people who work at these enterprises," Zelenskyy said.

"Today we are launching a fresh way for entrepreneurs to connect, reaching beyond the most visible ones.”

The new initiative will be called the “All-Ukrainian Economic Platform, a voice for small, medium, and large businesses across different regions of our state. It will also include investors and relocated businesses. These are our people who found businesses, who create job opportunities for others."

The main goal of the platform is to "create effective communication between the state and businesses."

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council adopted a decision on Jan. 23 on economic security during martial law in response to the economic pressure on Ukrainian business.

Support of Entrepreneurship Council will be formed in Ukraine, which will include well-known representatives from various business sectors, said Zelenskyy.

Government officials held a meeting with Ukrainian business representatives, Zelenskyy said on Jan. 22. He asked to develop measures to "remove difficulties" between the government, business, and law enforcement, which intensified after the arrest of Ihor Mazepa and searches at his investment company Concorde Capital.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine