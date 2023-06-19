Ukraine launches war-related sexual abuse awareness campaign

Helping victims of sexual violence during the war

This campaign aims to spotlight war-related sexual violence and educate Ukrainians about Survivor Assistance Centers (SACs). Operating in 11 cities nationwide, these centers provide free social and psychological support to war victims, including those suffering from war-related sexual violence trauma. They also offer counsel on humanitarian aid, medical assistance, temporary shelter, and legal issues affecting internally displaced persons (IDPs).

War-related sexual violence extends beyond rape to include threats and rape attempts, genital mutilation, forced observance of sexual violence against others, and other dehazing acts. As of June 2023, Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General reported 208 instances of war-related sexual violence, while the SACs registered over 100 cases.

However, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, noted that every official report of war-related sexual violence in Ukraine corresponds to between 10 to 20 unreported incidents.

"War-related sexual abuse inflicts deep psychological trauma and shatters physical, social, psychological and spiritual integrity," stated Valeria Palii, President of the National Psychological Association of Ukraine.

"Survivors may fear sharing their experiences due to feelings of disgust and shame. Loved ones should exhibit patience, attentively listen, and respect their right to privacy and anonymity."

To coincide with the campaign, a video was released describing survivors' feelings and emotions and emphasizing the importance of support from loved ones and professional assistance.

"Survivor Assistance Centers offer comprehensive support tailored exclusively to victims' needs," said Ukraine’s Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna.

"They serve as a bridge between a traumatic experience and potential future testimony. That's why promoting awareness of these services is so vital."

SACs are located in Kyiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipro, Chernivtsi, Mukachevo, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, and Poltava, with mobile centers in Kharkiv and Kherson. As of June 2023, over 17,000 individuals have received assistance.

Jaime Nadal, the UNFPA's Representative to Ukraine, stressed the importance of making victims feel supported.

"Through operating the SACs, we understand how crucial it is to communicate the existence of this assistance and the importance of seeking professional help," Nadal said. "We must do everything possible to ensure that victims feel cared for and not forgotten."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine