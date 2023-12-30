Ukraine launches widespread drone attack on military facilities across Russia

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive drone attack on Russian military facilities across Russia on the night of Dec. 30, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing sources in the special services.

According to Suspilne, over 70 drones were used in the attack, with explosions occurring in Moscow, Belgorod, Tula, and Tver. A group of drones also targeted Bryansk’s Kremniy El, a major microelectronics manufacturer for Russian military equipment, including long-range missiles and Pantsyr air defense systems.

Although Russian air defense systems managed to shoot down some of the drones, a significant number were able to effectively hit their targets.

"Unlike Russian terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine, the Security and Defense Forces have exclusively hit enemy military targets," the sources said.

Russian air defense systems intercepted and downed 32 drones within the country's airspace at night, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram on Dec. 30. The drones were purportedly taken down over the regions of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Moscow oblasts.

The governor of Bryansk Oblast, Aleksandr Bogomaz, claimed that six drones were shot down overnight over Bryansk and the Bryansky district.

Several dozen explosions sounded in Belgorod on the evening of Dec. 29. According to local authorities, these were the result of operational air defense systems.

Belgorod Oblast Governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, later also claimed that air defense systems were operational within the region. He said that there was allegedly "one injured and one killed," but did not provide any other details about this incident.

