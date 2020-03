KIEV, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's health ministry said on Wednesday that one lawmaker has tested positive for coronavirus.

"The Health Ministry reports that among the 14 officially recorded cases of COVID-19 is a people's deputy of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine reported the first case of the coronavirus on March 3. There have been two deaths. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams)