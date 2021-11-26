Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURAS KARMANAU
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday alleged that his country's intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d'etat in Ukraine next week, something which the Russian government denied.

At a news conference in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Zelenskyy said he had received information that a coup was being planned for next Wednesday or Thursday.

He did not give many details to back up his allegation, but pointed to a suspected role of Ukraine’s richest oligarch, Rinat Akhmetov.

The president said that Ukrainian intelligence has audio recordings of an alleged meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials discussing a plan for a coup allegedly funded by Akhmetov, whose fortune is estimated at $7.5 billion.

“He is being drawn into this war. I believe he has begun it and I believe that this is a big mistake,” Ukraine’s president said.

Zelenskyy refused to disclose further details about the alleged coup, saying only that he doesn’t plan to flee from the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the allegations in comments to journalists in Moscow on Friday.

“Russia had no plans to get involved," Peskov said. "Russia never does such things at all.”

In recent weeks, Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed concern that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has full control of its borders and is ready for any escalation of the conflict with Russia, noting, however, that the media are engaged in fearmongering over the possibility of such a conflict.

He also said that the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, will soon be in contact with the Russian authorities at the request of the European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“They want contacts between our administration and the Russian administration. I think that in the near future Yermak will contact them. We are absolutely not against” this, Zelenskyy said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

    Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems in pregnant women. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The FDA scientists said their review identified several potential risks, including possible toxicity and birth defects.

  • Will Andrew “A.J.” Coffee IV still face prison time after his acquittal ? Five things to know

    Five things about the acquittal of Andrew Coffee IV in Alteria Woods' death, and what could happen next.

  • Poll: Democracy is under attack, and more violence may be the future

    A recent poll from Boise State University raises the alarms, especially in the Mountain West.

  • Burial Ground Under the Alamo Stirs a Texas Feud

    SAN ANTONIO — Raymond Hernandez was a boy when his grandfather would take him on walks to the Alamo, pointing at the grounds around the Spanish mission founded in the 18th century. “He’d tell me again and again, ‘They built all this on top of our campo santo,’ ” said Hernandez, 73, using the Spanish term for cemetery. An elder in San Antonio’s Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, he added, “All the tourists flocking to the Alamo are standing on the bones of our ancestors.” On a busy day, thousands of

  • Investors suing the Trump family have been allowed to view unreleased 'Celebrity Apprentice' footage to see if it proves they were sold a scam, report says

    Four investors accused members of the Trump family of promoting a multilevel-marketing company to them that cost them thousands of dollars.

  • Peter Navarro Says He Wanted 'Baby' Dr. Anthony Fauci 'Strangled In His Crib'

    He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.

  • Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

    National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

    The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.

  • Jan. 6 Organizers Reportedly Used Burner Phones To Communicate With Eric Trump

    Rally organizers used phones bought with cash to speak with top Trump White House and campaign officials, according to a new report.

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...

  • Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

    Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, a statement said, adding that her arrival was part of a broader programme to evacuate and integrate Afghan citizens. U.S. photographer Steve McCurry took the picture of Gula when she was a youngster, living in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

  • Israel warns of 'emergency' after detecting new virus strain

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday that Israel is "on the threshold of an emergency situation” after authorities detected the country’s first case of a new coronavirus variant and barred travel to and from most African countries. The Health Ministry said it detected the new strain in a traveler who had returned from Malawi and was investigating two other suspected cases. At a Cabinet meeting convened Friday to discuss the new variant, Bennett said it is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the delta variant.

  • Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

    For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.

  • "Afghan girl" on 1985 cover of National Geographic evacuated to Italy

    Sharbat Gula, who became known internationally as "Afghan girl" after she was featured on a 1985 cover of National Geographic, has arrived in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.Driving the news: Gula, who was pictured in National Geographic when she was 12 years old, was evacuated after appealing for help to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover in August, Draghi's office said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Gautam Adani, the man who may soon be Asia's richest person, is a college dropout who survived the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and says he was once kidnapped for ransom

    The port tycoon Adani's wealth rose by $55.3 billion in 2021, putting him $800 million shy of the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man.

  • Eric Trump threatened to sue a website after it suggested he spoke to Jan. 6 organizers on burner phones

    Trump threatened to sue a website for defamation after it suggested that he used burner phones to communicate in the run-up to Jan. 6.

  • 'Afghan Girl' from 1985 National Geographic cover is evacuated to Italy at age 49

    The "Afghan Girl," 49, just arrived in Rome. She was photographed in Pakistan in 1984, during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

  • Roger Stone Answers DOJ Tax Suit. Surprise: He Blames Robert Mueller.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images“This case would never have been brought if it didn’t involve Roger Stone.”So begins MAGA die-hard Roger Stone’s long-awaited response to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed seven months ago, accusing him and his wife, Nydia, of evading tax payments and defrauding the U.S. government.The opening line tops an 11-page denial, which the Stones’ lawyers filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida—the same

  • Immigration provision in Democrats' reconciliation bill makes no sense

    It contradicts the law, would exacerbate existing backlog, and potentially puts immigrants themselves in jeopardy.