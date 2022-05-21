Ukraine leader Zelenskyy proposes deal on Russia compensation

Julia Musto
·2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a deal with allied nations to lock down Russian compensation for the destruction its military has caused during its invasion of Ukraine.

The leader said Friday that a deal would show countries who are planning to make aggressive moves against others that they would have to pay for their actions.

RUSSIA LIKELY RUNNING SHORT ON DRONES, HINDERING KEY WAR RECONNAISSANCE STRATEGY: UK

"We invite partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism ensuring that everybody who suffered from Russian actions can receive compensation for all losses incurred," he said in a video address.

In nations that sign such a deal, Russian funds and property would be confiscated, before being directed to a special compensation fund.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 30, 2022. <span class="copyright">Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION</span>
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION

"That would be fair. And, Russia will feel the weight of every missile, every bomb, every shell which it has fired at us," he said.

Zelenskyy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have directed Russian President Vladimir Putin to remove his "mountain of corpses" from Ukraine.

RUSSIAN MILITARY: PARLIAMENT WILL CONSIDER ALLOWING PEOPLE 40 AND OLDER TO SIGN UP

"They abandoned their military," Zelenskyy said in an interview with a Ukrainian news outlet. "They were dying, but they didn't care. Recently I was told that they are only now thinking about taking the corpses.

"When the war started…they used to pretend that there were no corpses," he added. "The UN and the Red Cross said – take these bags away. Mountains of corpses of their military."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has displaced millions of Ukrainians and wounded and killed thousands more – though official recorded tallies are believed to be lower than the actual numbers.

President Biden pushed through a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, signing the emergency appropriations bill from South Korea on Saturday.

This comes as Russia now claims that Mariupol is entirely under its control, following the surrender of Ukrainian forces from the Azovstal steel plant.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall, Lawrence Richard, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

