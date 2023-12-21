Ukraine legalises medical cannabis

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) has adopted in the second reading bill No 7457 on legalisation of medical marijuana.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Details: Zhelezniak posted a photo of the screen in the Rada with voting results on this bill in the second reading.

The Servant of the People faction gave 178 votes in favour, Voice – 19, Platform for Life and Peace – 10, Restoration of Ukraine – 12, For Future – 7, Trust – 12.

No one from the European Solidarity or Fatherland factions supported this bill.

A total of 238 MPs voted for the bill.

Zhelezniak says that the law regulates the circulation of cannabis only in medical, industrial, and scientific activities, and the distribution of marijuana for recreational use will continue to be considered a crime.

"Medicinal cannabis-based products can only be obtained with an electronic prescription. The doctor will prescribe it to the patient based on their condition, similar to the current practice with morphine," he wrote.

The law will come into effect six months after its publication.

Background:

MPs introduced 882 amendments to bill No 7457 on the legalisation of medical cannabis.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill in the first reading.

The Parliamentary Committee on National Health recommended the adoption of the bill on the legalisation of medical cannabis in the second reading with amendments.

