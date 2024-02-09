Ukraine to leverage Gen. Zaluzhnyi's battlefield wisdom to defeat Russia, top security official says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The experience of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ValeriiZaluzhnyi will be used to further Ukraine's victory, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio on Feb. 9.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine