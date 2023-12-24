Ukraine liberates 3 more children from Russian occupation

The Save Ukraine team has managed to evacuate three more Ukrainian children from the temporarily Russian-occupied territories.

Source: Mykola Kuleba, Founder of Save Ukraine

Quote from Kuleba: "We've completed the 14th rescue mission, bringing back 14 children, including 7 children deprived of parental care (the team has liberated 226 children since the beginning of the war – ed.)

Eight-year-old Yelysei lived with his grandmother in the currently occupied part of Kherson Oblast at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, while his mother lived in Odesa. However, the grandmother died, and the occupying authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage.

The mother's health condition made it impossible for her to travel to take back her son, so her cousin went to do so. However, they [occupying authorities] refused to give the child to the woman or explain anything, even though she had all the necessary documents.

We had to act fast, since if a child stays in Russia without parental care for six months, they are granted a special status so that they can be placed with a Russian family or choose an alternative way of placement. Therefore, our team did everything possible to ensure the mother received the necessary medical care and could take the child from the occupied territory."

Details: Kuleba reported that the woman had to communicate with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to get her son back.

Two 18-year-old brothers, Andrii and Mykhailo, have also arrived in Ukraine.

Both of them are orphans who were brought up in a foster family in the currently occupied territory before the full-scale invasion.

