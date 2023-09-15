Ukraine liberates Andriyivka, inflicts heavy casualties on Russia’s 72nd Motorized Brigade

Ukraine’s Third Separate Assault Brigade has confirmed its liberation of Andriyivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant casualties on Russia’s 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in the process, according to a press release on Sep. 15.

"Capturing and holding Andriyivka is our way to a breakthrough on the right flank of Bakhmut and the key to the success of the entire counteroffensive," the brigade’s press officer said.

In addition to a large number of enlisted and NCO casualties, the Russian brigade reportedly lost three battalion commanders and a chief intelligence officer.

On the morning of Sept. 15, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that they had officially liberated Andriyivka. According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, the situation had been dynamic the day before.

On Sep. 14, she reported that the military units were advancing in the Bakhmut sector and that Andriyivka had been liberated. Subsequently, soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade denied her statement.

Over the past week, Ukrainian defense forces liberated another 2 square kilometers on the Bakhmut axis. In total, 49 square kilometers have been liberated since the beginning of the offensive.

