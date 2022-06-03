Ukraine lifts interest rate to highest in Europe

·3 min read
The hryvnia, Ukraine's currency
The hryvnia, Ukraine's currency, has fallen sharply in value since Russia invaded

Ukraine's central bank has more than doubled its interest rate to 25% to the highest level for any European country.

The move is intended to slow soaring inflation and prevent a further collapse of its currency following Russia's invasion in February.

Businesses have been forced to close and key supply chains have been cut off since the war began.

The World Bank predicts that Ukraine's economy could shrink by as much as 45% this year.

The rate of inflation - or the cost of living - has risen to 17% in Ukraine and is on track to hit 20% this year, according to the country's central bank.

The National Bank of Ukraine said the benchmark interest rate increase - from 10% to 25% - would help protect citizens' savings from being eaten by soaring inflation.

Ukraine's currency, the hryvnia, has also come under heavy pressure since Russia's invasion, falling sharply in value. The central bank said it hoped the rate rise would ease some of that strain and stabilise the currency.

It is Ukraine's first rate increase since the war broke out, with the bank signalling it would move to reduce rates again once inflation was back under control.

More than $100bn of infrastructure damage to Ukrainian cities has been caused by artillery fire and airstrikes, according to the Kyiv School of Economics, while 14 million citizens have been forced to flee their homes.

To mount its military defence, and support citizens who have lost their livelihoods, the government has rapidly increased its spending, pushing the budget deficit up 27% month on month to $7.7bn in May, according to Kyiv-based investment bank Dragon Capital.

Banks have also been forced to accept that loans made to businesses in territory now controlled by Russia will probably never be repaid, another huge financial blow to the country's economy.

"The most likely scenario is that nearly all corporate and retail loans in the territories that are still occupied will be lost," said Vitaliy Vavryshchuk, head of macro research at asset manager Investment Capital Ukraine.

Key exports

Friday marks 100 days since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, with 4,500 civilians killed since fighting broke out. Hospitals and schools have been devastated, while ports have been blockaded, cutting Ukraine off from the exports that form the backbone of its economy.

Around 50% of the world's supply of neon gas, critical for making the microchips that power smartphones and cars, comes from just two Ukrainian companies.

In addition, more than 18% of global barley exports, 16% of corn, and 12% of wheat, come from Ukraine's fields.

A farmer shovels grain in Ukraine
A farmer shovels grain in Ukraine

"The food crisis really threatens up to 1.4 billion people that are going to experience food shortages and even famine in some places," Amin Awad, the UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine told the BBC's Today programme.

"The food is stranded in Ukraine. It produces 85 million tonnes of grain every year."

With another large harvest coming up in July and August this year, Mr Awad warned that if grain silos - currently full with food - can't be cleared, crops would rot in the fields because there would be no place to store them.

Egypt, which prior to the war received around 80% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, is currently experiencing shortages, and warned that "millions" could die globally.

Meanwhile, in Turkey inflation surged to a 24-year high of 73.5% in the year to May, driven by the war in Ukraine, a weak currency and high energy prices.

Food costs have skyrocketed by 92% over the past year in Turkey, making basic goods unaffordable for many despite government interventions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU gives final approval to sanctions targeting Russian oil and Sberbank

    The European Union on Thursday gave its final approval to new sanctions on Russian oil and top bank Sberbank, after much wrangling with Hungary, as punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders, used to a plentiful supplies of Russian energy, agreed to an embargo on crude oil imports that will take full effect by end-2022. Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states secured exemptions for the pipeline imports they rely on.

  • Analysis-Ukraine waits for West to tip balance against Russia after 100 days of war

    After 100 days of war, Ukraine is fighting for time, trying to hold out against overwhelming Russian fire on its eastern front long enough for Western weapons to arrive and give it a badly needed edge. With casualties mounting and some delays in Western capitals with deliveries, Ukrainian officials fear the relief may not come quickly enough. A White House pledge this week of $700 million of weapons including advanced rocket systems have been greeted with a touch of scepticism by some of those watching their homes pummelled and cities overrun.

  • How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

    The West has piled on massive sanctions on Russia to chip away at Moscow’s war chest, but Putin has managed to stay one step ahead

  • Live updates | Putin to talk grain with African Union chief

    The Kremlin says that Ukrainian grain supplies to world markets will be part of the agenda for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with the chairman of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Ukrainian authorities and their Western supporters have accused Russia of endangering world food supplies with a naval blockade of Ukraine's ports.

  • Slovakia supplies eight Zuzana-2 howitzers to Ukraine

    Ukraine and the Slovak Republic have signed a contract for Slovakia to supply eight Slovak-made 155mm Zuzana 2 howitzers for the Ukrainian army, announced Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad’ on Twitter on June 2.

  • My partner and I live in a 230-square-foot school bus with an L-shaped layout. Here are 10 things that surprised us.

    We bought a bus for $3,500 and converted it into a home. From privacy to the adjustment period, here's what we didn't expect about life on the road.

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years provoked rage from Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his understanding, psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi told NV, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • 100 days of war: How the invasion of Ukraine unfolded and left thousands dead

    The Independent looks back at the key moments and atrocities from the first 100 days of warfare

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

    At his garage in the south of Moscow, 35-year-old mechanic Ivan is starting to worry.

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.

  • Pa. residents may get another $2K. Here's who would qualify and why the plan's on hold

    A spokesman for the House Republican Caucus said it would be irresponsible to spend the money now.

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

    Tesla's CEO recently said he would vote Republican in the midterm elections in November after having voted Democratic in the past.

  • Mexico’s Oil Windfall is Enough to Subsidize Fuel Prices, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his government’s decision to subsidize gasoline and diesel prices, saying it’s necessary to tame inflation and that it can be financed with a windfall from crude oil exports. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented stimulus to American businesses and workers to the tune of trillions of dollars. Stimulus payments came in waves, and as the pandemic lengthened, it...

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.

  • 10 Russian occupiers who looted in Bucha have been identified

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 16:05 Police identified 10 Russian servicemen who robbed the homes of civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv and sent the loot to their relatives. Source: The Office of the Attorney General on Telegram Quote from the Office of the Attorney General : "10 Russian servicemen who looted the property of the civilian population of the Bucha Amalgamated Territorial Community of Kyiv Oblast (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been identi

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond