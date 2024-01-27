Ukraine and Lithuania agree to joint arms production for UA military

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Lithuania Dmytro Kuleba and Gabrielius Landsbergis

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of Ukraine and Lithuania, Dmytro Kuleba and Gabrielius Landsbergis, discussed joint arms production, including drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported on Jan. 27

"We devoted a big part of our conversation to defining joint steps to increase the production of drones for the needs of the Armed Forces,” Kuleba said at a press conference after the meeting, reported Ukrinform.

“Lithuania has the technology, and we have the potential to scale production. This was a key topic. There is a clear understanding of what, how, and when to do it so that Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in drone production can yield the maximum result in the shortest possible time."



During the negotiations with his Lithuanian colleague, the "routine" agenda was also discussed, referring to Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, said Kuleba.

"Here, we share common approaches, and Lithuania, as a member of both institutions, is providing us with as much assistance as possible on our path to membership in them," he said.

The ministers also discussed frozen Russian assets, sanctions, and "everything that requires decisive action" during the meeting, said Kuleba.

"We hold common, positive, expectations for the upcoming meeting of the European Council on Feb. 1,” he said.



“Progress is being made towards the opening of the European Peace Fund, which has been blocked for an extended period due to the position of certain EU member states. We are actively working to unblock it, and there are hopeful steps in this direction."

Landsbergis arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 25. He visited the Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 26.

