Ukraine, Lithuania agree to produce drones together

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, takes part in an event of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Hannes P Albert/dpa

Ukraine and Lithuania discussed the joint production of drones during talks between Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint press conference in Kiev on Saturday.

Much of their talks centred on this area, he said, though they also discussed Ukraine's path to NATO membership, further military aid for the country and sanctions on Russia.

Drones have proved one of the most important weapons in the war launched by the Kremlin nearly two years ago.

"Lithuania has the technologies, we have the opportunity to expand our cooperation, and that was the key topic," he said.

Ukraine has been seeking to repel Moscow's full-scale invasion with a significant amount of Western support.

Fear of a Russian attack runs high in the Baltic states and Vilnius is one of Kiev's most committed backers.