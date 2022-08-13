  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukraine live updates: State sponsor of terrorism label would mark 'point of no return,' Russia says

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Richard Blumenthal
    United States senator from Connecticut
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

A Russian diplomat warned Friday that a decision by the United States to name Russia a state sponsor of terrorism would mark a "point of no return."

"It would mean that Washington would have to cross the point of no return, with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, up to their lowering or even breaking them off," Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, told TASS Russian news agency. "The U.S. side has been warned."

The U.S. Senate passed a non-binding resolution urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in July, but he has not acted on it. The designation is currently only held by North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Iran.

Lawmakers like Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.,  have remained vocal on the issue, telling CNN on Sunday that if President Joe Biden doesn't get behind the label, they would work toward getting Congress to pass a bill issuing one. Typically such designations are made by the State Department.

“I hope the president will decide to adopt this stance voluntarily, and he hasn’t taken it off the table,'' Blumenthal said.

LATEST FROM UKRAINE, STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Ukraine-Russia crisis email 

August 8, 2022: A Ukrainian serviceman of the &quot;Fireflies&quot; reconnaissance team takes his position at the frontline in the Mykolaiv region, Ukraine.
August 8, 2022: A Ukrainian serviceman of the "Fireflies" reconnaissance team takes his position at the frontline in the Mykolaiv region, Ukraine.

Latest developments:

Three civilians were killed and 13 injured by shelling in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, the city council wrote Friday on Telegram, encouraging people to comply with a standing evacuation order.

►Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, as of Saturday, has recorded 464 episodes of Russian war crimes against Ukrainian culture, including the destruction of 139 objects of cultural heritage, the agency said in a Telegram statement.

►Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the Russian state statistical service said Friday.

Zelenskyy calls for ban on European visas for Russians

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European Union states to ban visas for Russian nationals, saying inaction would turn Europe into a "supermarket" for Russians.

"One cannot destroy the very idea of Europe, our common European values, that is, one cannot turn Europe into a supermarket where it does not matter who enters – the main thing is that a person simply pays for the goods," he said.

The Ukrainian president said he didn't mean Russians fleeing the nation in search of freedom from Russian President Vladimir Putin, but rather Russians seeking tourism who aren't fighting back against their nation's attacks on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy first suggested issuing a visa ban in an interview Monday with the Washington Post.

-- Ella Lee

Friday updates: Ukraine, international officials decry 'alarming' military activity near nuclear plant

Ukrainian minister says Russia blocking access to medicines

Ukraine’s health minister has accused Russian authorities of committing a crime against humanity by blocking access to affordable medicines in areas its forces have occupied since invading the country months ago.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Russian authorities repeatedly have blocked efforts to provide state-subsidized drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.

“Throughout the entire six months of war, Russia has not (allowed) proper humanitarian corridors so we could provide our own medicines to the patients that need them,” Liashko said, speaking at the Health Ministry in Kyiv late Friday.

“We believe that these actions are being taken with intent by Russia, and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and will be recognized,” the minister said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Russia warns against state sponsor of terrorism label

Recommended Stories

  • Shelling of Ukraine Nuclear Plant Raising Fears and Outrage

    KYIV, Ukraine — In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Russian troops seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after a fierce battle that included shrapnel hitting the containment structure of Reactor No. 1. The resulting fire was quickly extinguished, a thick wall prevented a breach, and in the ensuing five months, the war and global attention moved on to new fronts, new outrages and new horrors. The war has had no shortage of devastation and global consequence — shifting geopol

  • Mar-a-Lago search: Agents took top secret documents, but what those documents contained remains unknown

    In a search warrant unsealed Friday the Justice Department says ex-President Donald Trump kept "top secret" documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

  • Governor 'open to review' of Bank of England's mandate after criticism from Liz Truss

    Andrew Bailey has told the Chancellor that he would be "open to a review" of the Bank of England's mandate, following Liz Truss's criticism of its approach to inflation, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • There's only 1 way to fix the Arizona GOP: Make it lose in November

    The Arizona GOP feels broken to this lifelong Republican, and the only way to fix it is to ensure our most deranged candidates lose in November.

  • Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson on the war in the skies

    Explosions at the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea weaken Moscow’s forces, and Western anti-radar missiles can degrade Russian air defenses, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said in an interview with NV.

  • Afghan rights leader heartbroken after year of Taliban rule

    A year after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, prominent Afghan rights activist Sima Samar is still heartbroken over what happened to her country. Samar, a former minister of women’s affairs and the first chair of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, left Kabul in July 2021 for the United States on her first trip after the COVID-19 pandemic, never expecting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country and the Taliban to take power for the second time soon after on Aug. 15. “I think it’s a sad anniversary for the majority of people of my country,” Samar said, particularly for the women “who don’t have enough food, who do not know what is the tomorrow for them.”

  • Russian Anti-War Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova Placed Under House Arrest In Moscow, Faces 10-Year Prison Sentence

    Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who became a symbol of fearless dissent when she interrupted a live TV broadcast in March to protest her country’s invasion of Ukraine, has been placed under house arrest in Moscow pending a trial related to a fresh anti-war protest in July. Ovsyannikova was arrested on August 10 in a police […]

  • On Truth Social, FBI Search Prompts Talk of War, Then Conspiracy

    Predictions of imminent civil war and calls for violence surged early this week on social media platforms such as Truth Social — a network started by former President Donald Trump — after the FBI’s court-approved search of his Florida home Monday. The search, which resulted in the seizure of classified documents, according to a copy of the warrant obtained Friday by The New York Times, set off an immediate outburst of aggressive and threatening language, akin to the public rhetoric that festered

  • Judge unsealed documents from FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago

    Nahaje Sherman reports the agency reportedly recovered several sets of classified information.

  • U.S. climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

    A major economic bill headed to the president has "game-changing" incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community where a coal plant is closing.

  • Zelenskiy: EU should not be a "supermarket" for rich Russians

    Zelenskiy said his proposal did not apply to Russians who needed help for risking their freedom or their lives by resisting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's policies. "There must be guarantees that Russian killers or accomplices of state terror not use Schengen visas," Zelenskiy said in a nightly address, referring to visas granting the holder access to the border-free Schengen Area that spans several EU states.

  • South Park Turns 25: Series Creators Talk Being 'Fearless' and Whether They Have Regrets

    "We have had three or four different moments where we thought, 'This is the swan song. This is it,'" series co-creator Matt Stone tells PEOPLE

  • Amazon's Outlet is a gold mine of fashion deals — our picks start at just $11

    From summer dresses to fall tops, it's time to get your cart ready for deep discounts.

  • ‘I’m a patriot.’ NC man who faked bomb threat in D.C. to be released from jail

    His lawyers argued a bad prescription likely caused “manic and psychotic episodes” at the time he was arrested.

  • Russian forces appear to intensify attacks in Ukraine

    After explosions rocked a Russian airbase in Crimea earlier this week, Russian forces appear to have intensified attacks in Ukraine. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata reports.

  • Crimea explosions: Forbes calculates cost of destroyed Russian aircraft

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 08:27 The aircraft destroyed in the explosions at the Saky airfield near Novofedorivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea, has cost Russia over $300 million. Source: Forbes Ukraine Details: Forbes Ukraine reports that prior to explosions, the total cost of the aircraft stationed at the Saky airfield amounted to approximately $650-800 million.

  • German chancellor opposes joint ban on Russians entering EU

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during his annual press conference on Aug. 11 that he does not consider it necessary to introduce a joint ban on Russians entering the EU due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported.

  • Rooftop solar is expensive. 11 Triangle governments are trying to drive prices down.

    The so-called “solarize” campaign is basically a Groupon for rooftop solar, potentially resulting in savings of thousands of dollars for homeowners.

  • Police identify suspect who tried to breach Ohio FBI building

    In a statement, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the suspect in Thursday's incident as Ricky Shiffer, but did not disclose a motive. The New York Times and NBC News, citing unnamed sources, reported on Thursday that Shiffer may have had extreme right-wing views. A man by the same name used Truth Social, the platform created by former President Donald Trump, to forewarn the attack.

  • In ‘The Princess,’ a documentary on Diana flips the focus

    The last thing the world needs, you might think, is another Princess Diana documentary. Whether it’s a magazine cover or a book claiming to have new revelations or just an image of Kristen Stewart in a re-creation of her wedding dress for the movie “Spencer” or Elizabeth Debicki sporting the “revenge dress” for the series “The Crown,” the culture continues to have an insatiable appetite for all things Diana. “The obvious truth is that Diana’s story is one of the most told and retold stories probably in the past 30 years,” Perkins said in an interview this week.