The Institute for the Study of War has estimated that the suspension of Western assistance would probably result in Ukraine losing its ability to deter the Russian army.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW said the current positional war in Ukraine is not a stable stalemate as the current balance can easily be tilted in either direction due to decisions made in the West.

The ISW added that Western security assistance enables Ukrainian forces to repel the Russian offensive and liberate more Ukrainian territory.

Therefore, the continued assistance is the only possibility to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from achieving his goals in Ukraine.

Background:

The Western opinion on the war in Ukraine has been moving towards thinking that Russia could win the war, and Ukraine could lose additional territories and even its sovereignty, in which case NATO would be defeated, and the consequences would be felt around the world. Such opinions are expressed in articles by the Financial Times and Bloomberg.

Support UP or become our patron!