War in Ukraine: Missile strikes rock Lviv, knocking out power in parts of city

People in Lviv, Ukraine, were told to seek shelter on Tuesday after multiple missile strikes were reported, knocking out power in parts of the city.

In messages posted to social media, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said the air strikes damaged two pumping stations and three power substations in the area, which is located along the Polish border.

According to the Associated Press, at least four distinct explosions could be heard from downtown Lviv around 8:30 p.m. local time — about an hour and a half after air-raid sirens sounded in the city.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

A Russian missile attack on Lviv on Tuesday. (Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters)

At least seven people were killed in missile strikes in Lviv on April 18, according to Ukrainian officials.

On Saturday, actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to Lviv while on a refugee mission. Maksym Kozytskyy, head of Lviv’s regional military administration, said Jolie spoke with displaced people as well as kids who were injured in the missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station in April.

During her visit, air raid sirens began to sound, reportedly prompting Jolie and her aids to walk out of the train station and rush to a waiting car.

Also over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Smoke rises after missile strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. (Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters)

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” Pelosi told Zelensky. “Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

Russia has mostly focused its months-long offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine, targeting cities and towns in the so-called Donbas region. Shelling continued this week in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal steel plant. Evacuation efforts stalled Monday, a day after about 100 civilians were able to leave the sprawling mill.

