Ukraine’s main Christmas tree lit up in Kyiv, adorned with yellow and blue hearts

The main Christmas tree was lit in Kyiv on December 6

The spirits of Ukrainians were lifted as the illumination on Ukraine’s main Christmas tree in Kyiv was turned on, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced via Telegram on Dec. 6.

This year's Christmas tree on Sophia Square stands at 12 meters tall and is artificial, adorned with blue and yellow heart-shaped ornaments, featuring the coat of arms of Ukraine at the top.

The theme, "Brave Hearts," is dedicated to Ukrainian defenders, Klitschko said

A heart-shaped photo zone and small decorated Christmas trees complement the main tree.

Benefactors funded the installation and decoration of the Christmas tree, and this year, it is planned to be dismantled by Jan. 10, aligning with Ukraine's transition to the new holiday calendar.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced on Dec. 3 that there would be no public events or festive fairs during the holidays. The curfew in the capital will also not change; it will remain in effect from midnight to 5 a.m.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine