Ukraine makes horrific discoveries in land reclaimed from Russians
CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports on the horrific discoveries made by Ukrainian forces who have expelled Russian troops from wide swaths of land.
CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports on the horrific discoveries made by Ukrainian forces who have expelled Russian troops from wide swaths of land.
"We want all of this to end as soon as possible," Putin said in reply to India's PM, who has dodged joining efforts to punish Russia over the war.
"It's a problem because we don't know when the buses are coming," the commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs said.
A royal insider says Prince William and Kate Middleton need Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "acknowledge the pain they've caused" to fix royal rift.
Within the past few years, more and more celebrities have felt liberated, wanting to share their confidence with the world on the platform OnlyFans. Not only does it provide more confidence for a lot of them, but it also supplies a hefty paycheck: the best of both worlds. Many stars, from Disney alum Bella Thorne […]
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly […]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.
Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability…
IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesWelcome to this special edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family, bringing together the latest developments as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral tomorrow, Monday September 19. Subscribe here to get Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.“I just wish they were together”“Heartbroken” and “devastated”: that is how Prince Harry is reportedly feeling after the military uniform he was finally allowed to wear
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gave an unusual finger salute while he spoke at a rally for JD Vance on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio.
The men clearly have a thing or two to learn about Ohio.
When they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal family in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dreamed of a “progressive new role” within the monarchy that would see them “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.
Julianne Hough flaunted her sizzling abs in a see-through, knit dress and underwear in new pics from NYC. She enjoys Pilates and dance classes to move her body.
James Severn is one year younger than Prince William was when he walked behind the coffin of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales on Sept. 9, 1997, at age 15
'The White Lotus' cast member Alexandra Daddario walked the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards in a cream-colored one-shoulder dress. Read what fans said about the bold look.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to take plenty of personal time this year. Brady took Wednesday off from practice this week and will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network. This news comes after an offseason in which Brady retired and then un-retired, and left the team [more]
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly uninvited to a reception at Buckingham Palace, and sources close to the couple are "baffled."
Royal expert Neil Sean dishes on the latest gossip involving Harry and Meghan and this time the menu was not exactly as described by some in the media.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
The document purported to be from the U.S. Treasury Department, claimed that the agency had seized sensitive documents related to last month's search at Mar-a-Lago and included a warrant ordering CNN to preserve "leaked tax records."
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew viewed flowers left for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Friday. The outing is the first time Ferguson has been seen since the queen's death.