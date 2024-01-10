Ukraine makes progress on draft agreement on security guarantees with UK

The Ukrainian President's Office has stated that they have held another round of negotiations with the United Kingdom on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on providing security guarantees.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

The participants moved on to the direct processing of the project under the relevant agreement, discussed its main elements and individual thematic areas, and agreed on a further schedule of bilateral negotiations, the message stated.

The Ukrainian side at the negotiations was represented by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Background:

Earlier, the Ukrainian President's Office stated that the security guarantees that Ukraine hopes to receive from Western countries will not feature the word "assurances".

On 20 December, Ukraine and the UK held a second round of consultations on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Kyiv.

On 11 December, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, revealed that he had received signals from the EU that there were no problems in the negotiations on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees between the EU and Ukraine as a continuation of the G7 declaration.

The G7 countries at the NATO summit in Vilnius agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. Specific bilateral treaties with states that agree to provide security guarantees will be signed later.

