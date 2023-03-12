Ukraine making same mistakes as Confederacy in US Civil War | Opinion

1.2k
Fred Jordan
·3 min read

Seated at a coffee shop sidewalk table at Five Points in Franklin, the sight of Columbia Turnpike prompted reflection on the doomed Civil War infantry charge up the turnpike, and how that bears upon Ukraine’s zealous pugnacity today.

Daylight ebbing the last day of November 1864, Confederate Gen. John B. Hood ordered his Army of Tennessee to march up the turnpike and through adjacent fields to attack Union troops guarding Franklin. The attack’s failure was sealed after hours of desperate fighting. Suffering over 6,000 casualties, Hood’s troops fell back to the heights beyond town.

Even after resounding defeats at the Battles of Franklin and Nashville, the Confederate government continued its futile struggle. With similar bullheadedness, Ukraine insists on taking everything back from Russia, meaning not only all four Russian-annexed eastern oblasts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, but even the Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Washington and NATO allies, egging on Ukraine, spout Manichean platitudes of good vs. evil that ignore the contextual strata of regional history. Let us cite a few fundamental omissions.

One is that civil war has raged between Ukraine and predominantly Russian-speaking breakaway oblasts Luhansk and Donetsk since 2014. Another is that Russia annexed Crimea in 1783, establishing Sevastopol as the naval base for its Black Sea Fleet over 100 years before American sugar planters, led by Sanford Dole, were to overthrow Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii, who had opposed the establishment of a U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor.

Hear more Tennessee voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

Not surprisingly, President Joe Biden flouted historical context in his scarily bellicose speech from Kiev. Our commanders in chief package the past into tidy boxes, denying complexities that would puncture the propaganda balloon of their own particular “righteous” war. Speaking at West Point in 2009 of his troop escalation in Afghanistan, President Barack Obama declared, “This is no Vietnam.” But Afghanistan War veterans – the best of our youth – who passed through my modern world history classes these past 20 years did see parallels between Vietnam and Afghanistan, discussing them in class and in papers. But unabashed by Afghanistan, Washington and NATO pivoted quickly to fuel war in Europe, squashing peace initiatives.

Back before Russia invaded Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the White House and NATO allies, by insisting Ukraine retain the right to apply for future membership in NATO, precluded a diplomatic solution that could have forestalled the Russian invasion. In late March 2022, a month after the war’s outbreak, Ukrainian diplomats were meeting with Russian counterparts in Istanbul at peace talks hosted by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, with Ukraine considering acceptance of neutral status. But on April 9, 2022, reports Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kiev, urging President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop negotiating, with Johnson saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had to be defeated.

George Orwell wrote in his novel "1984" that “The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil.” Now the enemy of the moment, unlike the Taliban, has a nuclear arsenal, as do we. The blare of civil defense sirens Saturdays at noon is no longer just vestigial background noise from a long-ago Cold War.

The vital Russian relationship lays fractured in pieces. May Washington, NATO allies, Kiev and Moscow pull back from the brink so children playing in parks beneath the wail of the sirens have the years they need to grow up to carry out the hard work of putting those pieces back together.

Fred Jordan teaches world history, American history and also has taught Spanish at Nashville State Community College, where he was Faculty Senate chair for 2017-18. Holding the International M.B.A. degree from the Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis, he earned master’s degrees in history and Spanish from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Opinion: Ukraine making same mistakes as Confederacy in US Civil War

Recommended Stories

  • Belarusian border guards complain that Ukrainian counterparts intimidate them

    Belarusian border guards have claimed on national television that Ukrainian border guards had hung "a mannequin in the uniform of the Russian army and called it Valera" on the border with Belarus. Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, citing Belarusian propagandists Details: Sergei Pavlov, an official representative of the Mozyr border guard detachment, has stated that Ukrainians allegedly said that the mannequin was "a soldier killed near Kyiv".

  • Outskirts of Bakhmut littered with corpses of Russians, and collaborators are fleeing to Russia – Ukrainian official

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that the outskirts of Bakhmut are littered with corpses of Russian invaders, and no one takes them away.

  • Mortality rate of Russian soldiers from east 30 times higher than in Moscow, St Petersburg

    While Russia overall is suffering huge losses of soldiers, the mortality rate differs significantly across the regions, with a 30 times higher mortality rate as a percentage of the population in some eastern regions compared to Moscow.

  • Kraken Defence Intelligence unit says 2 observation towers in Russia destroyed

    Kraken, a special unit of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has reported that two observation towers in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, Russia, were destroyed. Source: Kraken special unit on Telegram Quote: "Minus two Russian observation towers.

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they were able to make any progress, ISW said late Saturday.

  • Tech war: China's position in global chip supply chain to weaken as South Korea closely aligns its interests with Japan and US, analysts say

    China's standing in the international semiconductor supply chain could be on shaky ground once trading partner South Korea closely aligns its interests with the United States and Japan, according to analysts. That prospect looms large for Beijing this week when South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visits Japan for two days from March 16, following Seoul's announcement of a plan to resolve a long-standing dispute with Tokyo over wartime forced labour. In the first visit in 12 years of a Korean he

  • Russian wives beg Putin to stop sending husbands into 'meat grinder'

    A group of Russian women have appealed to Vladimir Putin to stop sending their husbands and children to the frontline like 'meat' without adequate training.

  • Russia plagued by Kremlin infighting; Wagner mercenaries struggle in Bakhmut: Ukraine live updates

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed at a forum that the Kremlin has lost control over the Russian information space. Ukraine updates.

  • A solid gold swastika disc is the oldest-known reference to Odin of Valhalla, the Norse god of war and death, say archaeologists

    The find proves that Odin, the Norse god of war and death who ruled over Valhalla, was worshipped by Norse and Germanic people 1,600 years ago.

  • Russia will not pay conscripts from occupied Luhansk Oblast without Russian passport

    Russian authorities are threatening conscripts in occupied Luhansk Oblast with not being paid for their participation in the war if they do not have a Russian passport. Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Details: It is noted that the military leadership of the Russian Federation requires conscripts to sign long-term contracts for military service in the Russian army.

  • Ukrainian gunships rain rockets on Russian targets near Bakhmut

    Three Mi-8 helicopter gunships rise up from a secret base in Ukraine and head at low altitude for the long-running battle for Bakhmut against Russian forces."We were four helicopters and the target was a long convoy of military vehicles" heading for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe and now occupied by Russia.

  • Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

    Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.

  • Ukraine, Russia say hundreds of enemy troops killed in battle for Bakhmut

    (Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia claimed on Saturday that hundreds of enemy troops were killed over the previous 24 hours in the fight for Bakhmut, with Kyiv fending off unabating attacks and a small river that bisects the town now marking the new front line. Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said that 221 pro-Moscow troops were killed and more than 300 wounded in Bakhmut. Russia's defence ministry said that up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the broader Donetsk part of the frontline.

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • Ex-intern sues Idaho lawmakers for harassing her after rape

    A former Idaho legislative intern is suing a lawmaker who was convicted of raping her and one of his colleagues for publicly releasing the teen's identity and launching a campaign of harassment against her. The young woman, who uses the pseudonym “Jane Doe” in the federal lawsuit, was just 19 when she reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. In the lawsuit, Doe says von Ehlinger and then Rep. Priscilla Giddings, both Republicans, retaliated by publicly releasing her name, encouraging media outlets to publicize it, and lying about her.

  • Ukrainian soldiers are haunted by nightmares and having mental breakdowns, but they are not leaving the front lines to seek care

    Some are hesitant to talk about their mental health or get help, and those that do are often sent right back into combat.

  • Russian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv

    Kyiv on Friday ordered the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave a monastery complex where it is based, the latest move against a denomination the government says is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow. Kirill urged religious leaders and international organisations to "make every effort to prevent the forced closure of the monastery, which will lead to a violation of the rights of millions of Ukrainian believers", said a statement posted on the church's website.

  • Why would Russia use hypersonic missile to strike Ukraine?

    The latest Russian missile barrage against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has marked one of the largest such attacks in months. On Thursday, Russia fired over 80 missiles in a massive effort to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and cripple the country’s energy system. Russia has been regularly launching similar strikes since October in a bid to demoralize the population and force the Ukrainian government to bow to the Kremlin’s demands.

  • Who do the Commanders land in new mock draft after huge trade for No. 1 overall pick?

    How did the trade between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers shake up the latest mock draft from CBS?