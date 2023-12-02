Ukraine marines hacked a Russian drone's video feed to find its base and then shelled it, video shows

A screenshot from a video showing a Russian drone base being attacked in Kherson.
A screenshot from a video showing a Russian drone base being attacked in Kherson.

  • A video shows Ukrainian forces striking a Russian drone base in Kherson.

  • A Ukrainian drone commander said they found the site after hacking a Russian FPV drone and geolocating the footage.

  • Drone warfare has helped Ukraine in Krynky, where its forces have established a bridgehead in recent weeks.

Ukrainian forces say they found and attacked a Russian drone base after hacking a drone and geolocating the footage.

Ukrainian drone commander Robert Brovdi said that electronic warfare specialists were aware of a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone flying in Kherson and that the feed was "intercepted immediately," Forbes reported.

The footage was sent to Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, who geolocated it and sent a reconnaissance drone to investigate the area, Brovdi said.

A video shows a drone positioning itself above a building at the Russian site, which is then struck by artillery.

The video was shared online by Ukraine's Birds of Magyar unit, one of the country's best-known drone regiments.

Brovdi said there were a few signs that helped the crew identify the base, including a radio antenna and a cable connecting the antenna to the building where the drone operators were housed.

The incident took place near Krynky, a village in Kherson Oblast located on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian marines have pushed across the river in recent weeks and established a bridgehead in Krynky.

Forbes reported that Ukraine had successfully taken control of the skies around Krynky using drones and electronic warfare — both of which have proved to be crucial in the conflict.

Developing electronic warfare has been a key priority for Ukraine, with the country's top general Valerii Zaluzhnyi saying it would be "key to victory" in a drone war that has increasingly been dominated by FPV drones.

