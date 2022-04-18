Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaught

(Bloomberg) -- Defenders of Mariupol were encircled by Russian forces but have not surrendered the crucial port city, Ukrainian officials said, as bombings and missile strikes were reported across the country.

Ukrainian troops in the besieged city still held out at the giant Azovstal steelworks, one of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe. Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv for a second day, while Lviv and Dnipro regions were targeted.

Pope Francis called for peace in an Easter sermon, and warned the conflict could lead to nuclear war. Ukrainian officials will be in Washington for this week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to seek financial support.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Russia Targets Sites Around Ukraine (8:11 a.m.)

Russian bombs and missiles hit locations around Ukraine, including in the western city of Lviv, according to officials.

Five missiles strikes hit Lviv Monday morning, according to mayor Andriy Sadovyi. Several rockets targeted the Dnipro region, with some hitting local infrastructure, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. Shelling of Kharkiv was reported throughout the night.

Bombing in the Donbas continued. “Russian shells are falling everywhere,” said Luhansk governor Serhiy Haiday, who urged all civilians to evacuate via humanitarian routes.

Oil Jumps as Week Opens (6:03 a.m.)

Oil climbed as supplies from Libya were interrupted and Russia warned of the potential for record prices if more nations ban its energy. West Texas Intermediate neared $108 a barrel after rallying last week by the most in two months.

Oil has surged this year as the war disrupted an already tight market, with some traders shunning Russian crude. The rally spurred the U.S. and allies to announce the release of millions of barrels from strategic reserves to quell inflationary pressures.

Zelenskiy Says At Least 18 Dead in Kharkiv Shellings (1:47 a.m.)

Russian shelling in Kharkiv over the past four days has left at least 18 people dead and 106 injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video posted to social media.

Kuleba Says Russia Wants to ‘Finish With Mariupol’ (5:30 p.m.)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Mariupol’s military defenders and a “large group of civilians” in the southern port city are resisting while “basically encircled by Russian forces.”

“The city doesn’t exist anymore,” Kuleba said on CBS. “It seems from the way the Russian army behaves in Mariupol, they decided to raze the city to the ground at any cost.” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on ABC that Mariupol hasn’t fallen but a “huge humanitarian catastrophe” has taken place during the monthlong siege.

Mariupol’s mayor has estimated that more than 10,000 civilians, and potentially many more, have died. The city has been cut off from humanitarian aid amid dwindling supplies of food, water and medicines.

