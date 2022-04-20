Mariupol Defenders Appeal for Help and Fear for Last Stand: Latest

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian defenders at a sprawling steel plant in the key port city of Mariupol said they were outnumbered and appealed to world leaders for help as they faced what might be their last stand. Russia is demanding that they lay down their arms and surrender.

The government in Kyiv said a preliminary agreement had been reached to evacuate women, children and elderly people from the city later on Wednesday, describing the humanitarian situation there as “catastrophic.”

At the same time, Ukrainian troops mounted a counterattack in the northeastern Kharkiv region, confronting an advance by Russian forces. The UN’s refugee agency said more than 5 million people had fled Ukraine.

All times CET:

Ukrainian Army Is Counterattacking in Kharkiv Region (2:20 p.m.)

Ukraine’s military are mounting a counterattack in the northeastern Kharkiv region, liberating some towns even as Russian forces attempt to advance in the area, Presidential spokesman Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised briefing.

Russian troops were storming Ukrainian towns of Popasna and Rubizhen in the eastern Luhansk region and “attempted to launch a quiet offensive” in the Zaporizhzhia region, close to Donbas, he said. “Mariupol is holding up” with battles raging at the Azovstal steel mill and elsewhere, Arestovych said.

Ukraine Studies Russia’s Latest Proposal in Talks (2:05 p.m. CET)

Ukraine is studying Russia’s latest proposal in peace talks, a senior official said, without indicating whether or when progress might be expected.

The documents submitted by Russia came in response to drafts that Ukraine offered at the last round of in-person talks on March 29 in Istanbul, according to presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. Since then, with talks continuing via video link, top officials from both sides have said the negotiations were at a dead end.

Earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had submitted a draft document, but he declined to provide details. “The ball is in their court,” he said.

Zelenskiy Touts Macron Ties, Sees Potential With Le Pen (1:47 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has a relationship that he wouldn’t want to lose with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is running for re-election in Sunday’s runoff ballot against right-wing candidate and Putin ally Marine Le Pen.

But, speaking in a video address ahead of the last debate between Macron and Le Pen on French BFM TV, the Ukrainian leader left the door open to building bonds with Le Pen. “As long as she was to understand that she was wrong” to speak to Putin, “our relation could change,” Zelenskiy said.

Wartsila Books Just Under $220 Million Writeoff on Russia (1:40 p.m.)

Finland’s Wartsila Oyj, a maker of ship engines and power plants, will write off about 200 million euros on its assets and business operations in Russia in the first quarter.

Maintaining activities in Russia is not viable, the company said. It has therefore decided to further downscale operations there, having already suspended all deliveries, sales, orders, and bidding to Russia. Russia-related activities accounted for about 5% of its net sales in 2021.

UN Says 5 Million Ukrainians Have Fled Abroad Due to War (12:45 p.m.)

More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, the United Nations refugee agency said.

Among Ukraine’s neighbors Poland had accepted more than 2.8 million people, Romania 757,047, Hungary 471,080, Moldova 426,964 and Slovakia 342,813. Russia took in 549,805 people and Belarus 23,759, the UNHCR said.

Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Trade Impact (12:40 p.m.)

Russia’s state oil-producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude quickly, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for some cargoes.

The move is another sign of disruption to some of the firm’s operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There has been a growing pressure in Europe to ban Russian oil imports, creating a potential impetus to get purchases finalized before any such step is taken.

Kazakhstan Sees Main Oil-Export Route Fully Restored This Week (12:37 p.m.)

Kazakhstan expects to resume full operations on its main oil-export route via Russia in the coming days, after storms curtailed shipments. The Central Asian country was forced to reduce deliveries through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline late last month following damage to moorings at the Black Sea port where it terminates.

The route is expected to be fully up and running again later this week, Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, according to his press office.

NATO-Linked Center to Hold ‘Live-Fire’ Cyber Drills (12:25 p.m.)

A cyber organization accredited by NATO is holding the world’s largest “live-fire” cyber security exercise this week, comprising 2,000 people from 32 countries, according to Jaak Tarien, the Director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn, Estonia. Some 8,000 real attacks will be carried out on computers simulating military, civilian an financial IT networks, Tarien said.

The exercise is intended to boost the skills of cybersecurity experts defending national IT systems and critical infrastructure under real-time attacks amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. Tarien added that “Ukraine is surprising Russia” with its cyber-defense capabilities.

Turkey Nears LNG Loan in Shift From Russian Natural Gas (12:10 p.m.)

Turkey and Deutsche Bank AG are in the final stages of talks for a pioneering 1 billion-euro loan to finance liquefied natural gas purchases that will reduce the country’s reliance on Russian imports.

State-owned pipeline operator Botas will use the money to buy LNG from U.S. producers and from traders in Europe, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The transaction marks the company’s first loan for LNG imports and paves the way for similar deals that will allow Botas to diversify supplies currently dominated by Russia and Iran.

Germany to Provide Rockets, Artillery Training (11:30 a.m.)

Germany will provide Ukraine with ammunition and training for heavy artillery to help fend off Russian forces, according to a senior government official.

The training and ammunition are for the PzH 2000, a self-propelled, rapid-fire artillery system, which the Netherlands is sending to Ukraine, said the official, who asked not to be identified because talks between NATO allies and Ukraine are confidential. The training could be provided in Poland or Germany, but not in Ukraine because of ongoing attacks from Russia, the official said.

Finnish Lawmakers to Debate NATO Bid (11:20 a.m.)

Finland’s parliament is gearing up for a security policy debate Wednesday that’s expected to pave the way to an application to join NATO, with lawmakers weighing how neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine will reflect on the Nordic country.

“Finns lost all the remaining trust, the little bit of trust we had on the Russian regime,” Atte Harjanne, a lawmaker for the Greens, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV in Helsinki.

European Stocks Gain, Crude Rebounds (11:10 a.m.)

Stocks in Europe rose, while futures on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gauges fell after U.S. shares rallied the most in a month on Tuesday.

Shares of Credit Suisse AG declined after the Swiss lender signaled a first-quarter loss due to a revenue hit form Russia’s invasion. Treasuries and bonds in Europe gained. Gold extended losses, while crude oil rebounded as industrial activity in virus-hit China picked up.

Ukraine Says Allies Haven’t Delivered New Planes (11 a.m.)

Ukraine’s air force pushed back against reports that it had received new deliveries of aircraft from allies, saying instead that the U.S. has sent equipment to help get more planes into service.

European Firms Cite War’s Impact on Business (10:30 a.m.)

Joining Credit Suisse, German turbine maker Siemens Energy said the war in Ukraine was impacting its business, while car sales in Europe fell for a ninth consecutive month in part due to the conflict’s impact on supply chains.

New-car registrations in Europe slumped 19% in March to 1.13 million vehicles as a lack of semiconductors and other components roils production, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

EU’s Michel Visits Ukraine (9 a.m.)

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council which groups leaders and ministers from EU member states, said in a tweet that he was making a visit to Kyiv and surrounding areas on Wednesday. He called the Ukrainian capital “the heart of a free and democratic Europe.

Sanctioned Billionaire Slams ‘Insane War’ (8:30 a.m.)

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the sanctioned founder of the digital lender Tinkoff Bank, slammed the war in Ukraine in a curse-filled rant on Instagram, a rare example of a prominent businessman publicly criticizing the invasion.

“I don’t see a single beneficiary from this insane war. Innocent people and soldiers are dying,” Tinkov wrote in Russian. Addressing what he called the “collective West” in English, Tinkov added: “Please give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.” Tinkoff Bank distanced itself from its founder’s position, saying in a statement on Telegram that he’s just one of 20 million clients. Tinkov’s family trust owns 35.1% of the lender’s parent, TCS Group.

Norway Sends Air-Defense System (8:20 a.m.)

Norway said it has donated a “Mistral” air-defense system to Ukraine, including about 100 missiles.

The system has been used by Norway’s Navy but is being phased out, the government said. It is “still a modern and effective weapon that will be of great benefit to Ukraine,” according to Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram. Other countries have also provided similar weapons systems, he added.

Swedish Support for NATO Strengthens (7:45 a.m.)

More Swedes than ever want the traditionally neutral nation to join NATO, according to a poll commissioned by the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Some 57% of respondents back membership of the alliance, up from 51% in the previous month’s poll. Among those surveyed, 21% said they are against Sweden joining, while 22% were unsure. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said last week that the Nordic country is still assessing its options.

Mariupol Defenders Still Holed Up at Steel Plant (6:09 a.m.)

The Ukraine General Staff said Russian forces continue storming the area around the Azovstal plant. Russia’s defense ministry called for a surrender and gave fighters in Mariupol a new deadline for laying down arms of 1 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine’s 36th Separate Marine Brigade that is defending the besieged plant, posted a video on Facebook, asking world leaders to evacuate people under attack, who include civilians. “We are probably facing our last days, if not hours,” he said, adding Russian forces are “outnumbering us 10 to one.”

Russian Players Face Wimbledon Ban, Sportico Says (6:07 a.m.)

Russian tennis players will be banned from the Wimbledon tournament in the U.K. in June, a move that would prevent men’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev from competing, Sportico reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the decision.

