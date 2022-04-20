Mariupol Defenders Appeal for Help and Fear for Last Stand: Latest

Mariupol Defenders Appeal for Help and Fear for Last Stand: Latest
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian defenders at a sprawling steel plant in the key port city of Mariupol said they were outnumbered and appealed to world leaders for help as they faced what might be their last stand. Russia is demanding that they lay down their arms and surrender.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government in Kyiv said a preliminary agreement had been reached to evacuate women, children and elderly people from the city later on Wednesday, describing the humanitarian situation there as “catastrophic.”

At the same time, Ukrainian troops mounted a counterattack in the northeastern Kharkiv region, confronting an advance by Russian forces. The UN’s refugee agency said more than 5 million people had fled Ukraine.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Germany to Support Ukraine With Artillery Ammunition, Training

  • Finnish Lawmakers Begin NATO Debate as Russia Risk Weighed

  • Kremlin Insiders Are Alarmed Over Growing Cost of Putin’s War

  • China Says it Will Keep Boosting Strategic Ties With Russia

  • Ukrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian Offensive

All times CET:

Ukrainian Army Is Counterattacking in Kharkiv Region (2:20 p.m.)

Ukraine’s military are mounting a counterattack in the northeastern Kharkiv region, liberating some towns even as Russian forces attempt to advance in the area, Presidential spokesman Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised briefing.

Russian troops were storming Ukrainian towns of Popasna and Rubizhen in the eastern Luhansk region and “attempted to launch a quiet offensive” in the Zaporizhzhia region, close to Donbas, he said. “Mariupol is holding up” with battles raging at the Azovstal steel mill and elsewhere, Arestovych said.

Ukraine Studies Russia’s Latest Proposal in Talks (2:05 p.m. CET)

Ukraine is studying Russia’s latest proposal in peace talks, a senior official said, without indicating whether or when progress might be expected.

The documents submitted by Russia came in response to drafts that Ukraine offered at the last round of in-person talks on March 29 in Istanbul, according to presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. Since then, with talks continuing via video link, top officials from both sides have said the negotiations were at a dead end.

Earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had submitted a draft document, but he declined to provide details. “The ball is in their court,” he said.

Zelenskiy Touts Macron Ties, Sees Potential With Le Pen (1:47 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has a relationship that he wouldn’t want to lose with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is running for re-election in Sunday’s runoff ballot against right-wing candidate and Putin ally Marine Le Pen.

But, speaking in a video address ahead of the last debate between Macron and Le Pen on French BFM TV, the Ukrainian leader left the door open to building bonds with Le Pen. “As long as she was to understand that she was wrong” to speak to Putin, “our relation could change,” Zelenskiy said.

Wartsila Books Just Under $220 Million Writeoff on Russia (1:40 p.m.)

Finland’s Wartsila Oyj, a maker of ship engines and power plants, will write off about 200 million euros on its assets and business operations in Russia in the first quarter.

Maintaining activities in Russia is not viable, the company said. It has therefore decided to further downscale operations there, having already suspended all deliveries, sales, orders, and bidding to Russia. Russia-related activities accounted for about 5% of its net sales in 2021.

UN Says 5 Million Ukrainians Have Fled Abroad Due to War (12:45 p.m.)

More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, the United Nations refugee agency said.

Among Ukraine’s neighbors Poland had accepted more than 2.8 million people, Romania 757,047, Hungary 471,080, Moldova 426,964 and Slovakia 342,813. Russia took in 549,805 people and Belarus 23,759, the UNHCR said.

Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Trade Impact (12:40 p.m.)

Russia’s state oil-producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude quickly, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for some cargoes.

The move is another sign of disruption to some of the firm’s operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There has been a growing pressure in Europe to ban Russian oil imports, creating a potential impetus to get purchases finalized before any such step is taken.

Kazakhstan Sees Main Oil-Export Route Fully Restored This Week (12:37 p.m.)

Kazakhstan expects to resume full operations on its main oil-export route via Russia in the coming days, after storms curtailed shipments. The Central Asian country was forced to reduce deliveries through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline late last month following damage to moorings at the Black Sea port where it terminates.

The route is expected to be fully up and running again later this week, Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, according to his press office.

NATO-Linked Center to Hold ‘Live-Fire’ Cyber Drills (12:25 p.m.)

A cyber organization accredited by NATO is holding the world’s largest “live-fire” cyber security exercise this week, comprising 2,000 people from 32 countries, according to Jaak Tarien, the Director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn, Estonia. Some 8,000 real attacks will be carried out on computers simulating military, civilian an financial IT networks, Tarien said.

The exercise is intended to boost the skills of cybersecurity experts defending national IT systems and critical infrastructure under real-time attacks amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. Tarien added that “Ukraine is surprising Russia” with its cyber-defense capabilities.

Turkey Nears LNG Loan in Shift From Russian Natural Gas (12:10 p.m.)

Turkey and Deutsche Bank AG are in the final stages of talks for a pioneering 1 billion-euro loan to finance liquefied natural gas purchases that will reduce the country’s reliance on Russian imports.

State-owned pipeline operator Botas will use the money to buy LNG from U.S. producers and from traders in Europe, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The transaction marks the company’s first loan for LNG imports and paves the way for similar deals that will allow Botas to diversify supplies currently dominated by Russia and Iran.

Germany to Provide Rockets, Artillery Training (11:30 a.m.)

Germany will provide Ukraine with ammunition and training for heavy artillery to help fend off Russian forces, according to a senior government official.

The training and ammunition are for the PzH 2000, a self-propelled, rapid-fire artillery system, which the Netherlands is sending to Ukraine, said the official, who asked not to be identified because talks between NATO allies and Ukraine are confidential. The training could be provided in Poland or Germany, but not in Ukraine because of ongoing attacks from Russia, the official said.

Finnish Lawmakers to Debate NATO Bid (11:20 a.m.)

Finland’s parliament is gearing up for a security policy debate Wednesday that’s expected to pave the way to an application to join NATO, with lawmakers weighing how neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine will reflect on the Nordic country.

“Finns lost all the remaining trust, the little bit of trust we had on the Russian regime,” Atte Harjanne, a lawmaker for the Greens, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV in Helsinki.

European Stocks Gain, Crude Rebounds (11:10 a.m.)

Stocks in Europe rose, while futures on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gauges fell after U.S. shares rallied the most in a month on Tuesday.

Shares of Credit Suisse AG declined after the Swiss lender signaled a first-quarter loss due to a revenue hit form Russia’s invasion. Treasuries and bonds in Europe gained. Gold extended losses, while crude oil rebounded as industrial activity in virus-hit China picked up.

Ukraine Says Allies Haven’t Delivered New Planes (11 a.m.)

Ukraine’s air force pushed back against reports that it had received new deliveries of aircraft from allies, saying instead that the U.S. has sent equipment to help get more planes into service.

European Firms Cite War’s Impact on Business (10:30 a.m.)

Joining Credit Suisse, German turbine maker Siemens Energy said the war in Ukraine was impacting its business, while car sales in Europe fell for a ninth consecutive month in part due to the conflict’s impact on supply chains.

New-car registrations in Europe slumped 19% in March to 1.13 million vehicles as a lack of semiconductors and other components roils production, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

EU’s Michel Visits Ukraine (9 a.m.)

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council which groups leaders and ministers from EU member states, said in a tweet that he was making a visit to Kyiv and surrounding areas on Wednesday. He called the Ukrainian capital “the heart of a free and democratic Europe.

Sanctioned Billionaire Slams ‘Insane War’ (8:30 a.m.)

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the sanctioned founder of the digital lender Tinkoff Bank, slammed the war in Ukraine in a curse-filled rant on Instagram, a rare example of a prominent businessman publicly criticizing the invasion.

“I don’t see a single beneficiary from this insane war. Innocent people and soldiers are dying,” Tinkov wrote in Russian. Addressing what he called the “collective West” in English, Tinkov added: “Please give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.” Tinkoff Bank distanced itself from its founder’s position, saying in a statement on Telegram that he’s just one of 20 million clients. Tinkov’s family trust owns 35.1% of the lender’s parent, TCS Group.

Norway Sends Air-Defense System (8:20 a.m.)

Norway said it has donated a “Mistral” air-defense system to Ukraine, including about 100 missiles.

The system has been used by Norway’s Navy but is being phased out, the government said. It is “still a modern and effective weapon that will be of great benefit to Ukraine,” according to Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram. Other countries have also provided similar weapons systems, he added.

Swedish Support for NATO Strengthens (7:45 a.m.)

More Swedes than ever want the traditionally neutral nation to join NATO, according to a poll commissioned by the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Some 57% of respondents back membership of the alliance, up from 51% in the previous month’s poll. Among those surveyed, 21% said they are against Sweden joining, while 22% were unsure. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said last week that the Nordic country is still assessing its options.

Mariupol Defenders Still Holed Up at Steel Plant (6:09 a.m.)

The Ukraine General Staff said Russian forces continue storming the area around the Azovstal plant. Russia’s defense ministry called for a surrender and gave fighters in Mariupol a new deadline for laying down arms of 1 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine’s 36th Separate Marine Brigade that is defending the besieged plant, posted a video on Facebook, asking world leaders to evacuate people under attack, who include civilians. “We are probably facing our last days, if not hours,” he said, adding Russian forces are “outnumbering us 10 to one.”

Russian Players Face Wimbledon Ban, Sportico Says (6:07 a.m.)

Russian tennis players will be banned from the Wimbledon tournament in the U.K. in June, a move that would prevent men’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev from competing, Sportico reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the decision.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Says It Intercepted Audio of Wife Telling Russian Soldier, 'Go There, Rape … Women': Report

    “I allow it. Just wear protection,” a woman allegedly tells her husband in the call

  • Russia's attacks in eastern Ukraine mark new phase; Biden expected to announce new aid package: April 19 recap

    Russia has lost about 25% of its combat force since invading on Feb. 24; Biden expected to announce new aid package for Ukraine.

  • Stronger China-Russia Ties Are a Real Concern: Vinjamuri

    Leslie Vinjamuri, head of the U.S. and Americas Programme at Chatham House, assesses the risks posed by stronger China-Russia ties amid signs the relationship remains solid despite growing concerns over war crimes in&nbsp;Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war. Vinjamuri speaks with Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition."

  • Experts predict lasting environmental damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, environmental experts and activists are warning of a ripple effect of problems, including long-lasting damage to the war-ravaged country's urban, agricultural and industrial areas. Nearly two months into its invasion, Russia has begun its long-feared offensive in eastern Ukraine along the 300-mile front near Donbas, a region with a 200-year history of coal mining and heavy industry. The past seven weeks have been mired by death, displacement and the demolition of a country's landscape that will take years to repair, experts told ABC News.

  • Canadian inflation surges to 31-year-high of 6.7% in March

    The rate is the highest since January 1991, when it hit 6.9%, and was above the Bank of Canada's 1%-3% control range for the 12th consecutive month. "Prices increased against the backdrop of sustained price pressure in Canadian housing markets, substantial supply constraints and geopolitical conflict, which has affected energy, commodity, and agriculture markets," Statscan said. Food prices jumped 8.7% on the year, with pasta and cereal products up sharply as wheat futures jumped, Statscan said.

  • War Hits Europe Car Sales Recovery, Undermines Manufacturers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowThe war in Ukraine is deepening European manufacturers’ supply-chain woes, eroding expectations for a recovery in the region’s car sales and spreading to indus

  • War in Ukraine: Russia hits Ukrainian cities, sends more troops into war

    Russia hurled its military might against Ukrainian cities and towns and poured more troops into the war, seeking to slice the country in two in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. The fighting unfolded along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, it would give President Vladimir Putin a victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties.

  • Putin decorates troops accused of carrying out Bucha massacre with honorary title: Report

    Putin decorates troops accused of carrying out Bucha massacre with honorary title: Report

  • Former Chicago Cub Carl Edwards was asked to get 3 of the biggest outs in baseball history

    Carl Edwards, who is pitching for the Rochester Red Wings, had a chance to get the save for the Cubs in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

  • Netflix hints at password sharing crackdown as subscribers fall

    The firm needs to sign up new subscribers after losing 200,000 in the first quarter of the year.

  • MLB closers didn't always enter to music. 'Sparky' Lyle changed it forever with this song

    Yankees reliever Albert 'Sparky' Lyle was surprised in 1972 when, as he walked to the mound, organ music played. That started the entrance song trend.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • New surrender ultimatum in Mariupol as attacks intensify in east Ukraine

    Desperate defenders in Mariupol say they face their 'last days, if not hours' as Russia steps up attacks along a 300-mile front in eastern Ukraine.

  • Warren Buffett's Bear Market Maneuvers

    This esteemed investor rarely changes his long-term investing strategy, no matter what the market does.

  • Salah nets fourth Liverpool goal v. Man United

    Liverpool give Hannibal Mejbri a nightmare welcome to Anfield, catching the Manchester United teenager in possession before Mohamed Salah chips the home side into a 4-0 lead.

  • Bookmakers see France's Macron easily winning Sunday's runoff

    French President Emmanuel Macron has a more than 90% chance of winning Sunday's presidential runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, the odds offered by UK political bookmakers showed on Wednesday. Macron has seen his lead in opinion polls edge higher over the past few days to over 55% on average against 45% in favor of his rival whom he will face in a debate later on Wednesday. The websites of William Hill and Paddy Power gave odds implying a 90.9% chance for the incumbent, while the Betfair Exchange had 92.6% and Ladbrokes 94.1%.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S.

  • Israel Adds Yuan to $206 Billion Reserves in ‘Philosophy’ Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIsrael’s central bank has made the biggest changes to its allocation of

  • DJ Kay Slay’s Public Memorial Service To Take Place at Apollo Theater

    Sunday's event will be preceded by a car procession and horse and carriage march down 125th Street into East Harlem.

  • Oil Recovers as Traders Weigh Russian Crude Output, Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on signs of an accelerating decline in Russian production and as a report pointed to a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBrent futures gained above $108 a