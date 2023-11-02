Ukraine may receive positive signal on EU accession in December

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hinted at a positive decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU from EU leaders at the December summit based on the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's fulfilment of the candidate criteria.

Source: Baerbock at a conference on EU enlargement in Berlin on 2 November, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We want to see Ukraine as a member of our Union. And I am convinced that the European Council will give this signal this December."

Details: It is expected that at the EU summit in December, leaders will consider the issue of a possible start of negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU. This will be based on the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's fulfilment of the candidate criteria, which will be published on 8 November.

Baerbock said she knew how much effort the EU accession process requires from candidate countries and reiterated that she understood how difficult the process is for Ukraine at war.

"That is why it is so important to say... that we will accompany you on this path financially, structurally and materially," she said, referring to the need to support Ukraine.

Background: On 2 November, the heads and representatives of the foreign ministries of all EU member states and candidate countries gathered in Berlin.

This is the first major meeting of its kind dedicated to EU reform. At the meeting, Kyiv will insist that it is unacceptable for the political conditions of EU enlargement to hinder Ukraine's accession once Kyiv has fulfilled the legal and technical requirements for membership.

