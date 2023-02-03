Ukraine may sever diplomatic relations with Iran “at any moment,” says FM Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba

Kuleba said he had submitted a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Tehran, which supplies Russia with drones for the war against Ukraine, to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in mid-October 2022.

According to the minister, Iran “crossed the line” and this issue is “absolutely open.”

“The decision can be taken at any moment, depending on Iran’s future behavior,” he said.

Kuleba also noted he has no idea who is involved in drone attacks on a military site in Isfahan, Iran, which took place overnight on Jan. 29.

He emphasized that Ukraine has “historically done nothing wrong” to Iran, and the consequences of cooperation with Russia “will many times exceed any benefit.”

Earlier Ukrainian prosecutors said they have no doubt that Iran is involved in the production and supply of drones to Russia.

Media and intelligence reports have indicated that Russia is also attempting to obtain missiles from Iran that may be difficult for Ukrainian air defense to intercept, though Kyiv has not yet recorded any cases of such weapons being used.

On Jan. 6, the United States imposed sanctions against six top executives of Qods Aviation Industries, Iran’s largest drone developer and manufacturer, and the director of Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), an Iranian company that develops ballistic missiles.

On Jan. 30, the European Union imposed sanctions against Iran’s state-owned drone manufacturer, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation (HESA).

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine