Ukraine will meet all EU accession requirements by end of 2023 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is set to make pivotal decisions paving the way for talks on European Union accession by year's end, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told G7 leaders at an online summit.

He underscored Ukraine's eagerness to secure a "green light" for the process.

The ongoing struggle transcends Ukraine's fate and extends to the broader European context, he said, "That is why we are diligently pursuing the 'green light' from the EU to initiate accession negotiations."

Zelenskyy committed to implementing all necessary reforms by the end of the year, especially pointing out anti-corruption measures. He affirmed that Ukraine has adhered to the recommendations of the European Commission (EC) and pledged that all promised decisions would be implemented before 2024.

"We are optimistic that the European Union will honor its commitment to Ukraine. The decision to commence accession negotiations is a source of significant momentum for us, reflecting the power of unity," the president said.

Ukraine has already met over 90% of the EC’s recommendations for accession negotiations, said Ihor Zhovka, the deputy head of the Presidential Office, on Dec. 5.

EC head Ursula von der Leyen said on Nov. 29 that Ukraine had nearly fulfilled all requirements set by the European Union to initiate accession negotiations.

The EC recommended on Nov. 8 that the European Council initiate negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU. At that time, von der Leyen noted that Ukraine had accomplished "over 90%" of the necessary steps outlined by the EC in 2022.

The EC proposed that the European Council endorse the negotiation framework with Ukraine after Kyiv completes the necessary reforms, Ukraine and Moldova expected to meet these requirements by March 2024.

