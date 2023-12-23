Ukraine might receive first batch of F-16s by end of year – ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have stated that Ukraine is likely to receive its first batch of F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2023.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The analysts reiterated that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 22 December that the Dutch government would prepare the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine.

Quote: "While Rutte did not confirm the timeline for F-16 delivery, a recent Estonian Ministry of Defense strategy document stated that the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have already committed to donating F-16s to Ukraine ‘before the end of the year [2023]’."

Background:

  • On 22 December, the Netherlands decided to start preparations for the delivery of the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "the provision of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements on military support for Ukraine".

  • Earlier, it was reported that France would join the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters starting in 2024.

  • A F-16 training centre was opened in Romania in November with the assistance of the Netherlands. It will also accept Ukrainians.

