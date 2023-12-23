Ukraine might receive first batch of F-16s by end of year – ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have stated that Ukraine is likely to receive its first batch of F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2023.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The analysts reiterated that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 22 December that the Dutch government would prepare the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine.

Quote: "While Rutte did not confirm the timeline for F-16 delivery, a recent Estonian Ministry of Defense strategy document stated that the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have already committed to donating F-16s to Ukraine ‘before the end of the year [2023]’."

Background:

On 22 December, the Netherlands decided to start preparations for the delivery of the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "the provision of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements on military support for Ukraine".

Earlier, it was reported that France would join the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters starting in 2024.

A F-16 training centre was opened in Romania in November with the assistance of the Netherlands. It will also accept Ukrainians.

