Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

FILE - In this file photo released Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by Imamedia, a triangle-shaped suicide drone approaches the target during a drill in Iran. Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered a similar Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance. (Imamedia via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.

U.S. intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world's top powers.

A Ukrainian military official, as well as a pro-Ukrainian army website closely associated with the military, published images of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi.

The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv's offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front.

The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn't detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv. An inscription on the drone identified it as an "M214 Geran-2," which didn't immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021. The triangle-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), though Iran has offered few details.

Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions.” The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or on impact against it.

Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord. Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.

Ukraine and Iran also have tense relations, stemming from Iran's Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 7 settlements General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:26 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled Russian attacks near the villages of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Vodiane, Bezimenne and Novohryhorivka and the cities of Bakhmut and Krasnohorivka.

  • After Russia retreats in Ukraine, what now for Putin's war?

    Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops out of the Kharkiv region and kept driving forward in the east and south, leaving Vladimir Putin on the defensive.

  • Kenya election 2022: William Ruto to be sworn in as president

    A crowd of about 60,000 pack a stadium in the capital to witness the transfer of power.

  • Social media posts share false claim about 'NATO-supplied fighter jets arriving in Ukraine'

    A claim that NATO has sent fighter jets to Ukraine to help the country fight invading Russian forces was shared by multiple social media posts in August 2022. The claim, however, is false. While there was a proposal in March to supply Ukraine with Soviet-era jets through a US air base, Washington rejected the idea over fears it could escalate the conflict. Separately, NATO's press office told AFP that the claim was "not accurate".The claim was shared on Facebook here on August 8, 2022.The post l

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says 6,000 Square Kilometers Regained

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) in the east and south of the country so far this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Russian forces struck the country’s energy infrastructure leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark, Zelenskiy said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkraini

  • Israel sees no new Iran nuclear deal before U.S. November mid-terms

    Israel does not anticipate a renewal of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers before the U.S. mid-term elections in November, an Israeli official said on Sunday, after European parties to the negotiations voiced frustration with Tehran. Having supported then-U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal which it deemed too limited, Israel has similarly been advocating against the re-entry sought by the current U.S. administration.

  • Germany's Scholz sees no imminent nuclear deal with Iran

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear Monday that he doesn't expect an agreement with Iran in the immediate future to restore Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, though he said there's no reason for Iran not to sign up and European countries would remain “patient.” Scholz spoke after meeting in Berlin with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who insisted that restoring the 2015 agreement would be “a critical mistake.” The European countries “have made proposals, and there is no reason now for Iran not to agree to these proposals, but we have to take note of the fact that this isn't the case, so it certainly won't happen soon, although it looked for a while like it would," Scholz said.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian ammunition storage point in Kakhovka Operational Command Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:30 On 11 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point in Kakhovka, an electronic warfare system and some military equipment on the southern fronts; they struck an area where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and killed Russian military personnel.

  • Ukraine advancing in Kharkiv region but fighting still raging, deputy defence minister says

    ON ROAD TO BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Fighting is still raging in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region but Ukraine's forces are making good progress because its forces are highly motivated and its operation is well planned, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Reuters on Tuesday. Fighting is continuing (in Kharkiv region). "Our strength stems from the fact that we are very motivated and that we plan operations thoroughly," she said, adding that Ukraine had taken the decision to press on with its operation in the Kharkiv region due to the successes notched up so far.

  • Ukraine's Offensive Is Pushing Russia Back—And Raising the Risks of Escalation

    Ukraine's offensive is quickly pushing Russia back and raising the risks of Putin trying to expand the war

  • Russias Security Council insists "special operation" will be successful despite defeat in Kharkiv region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:33 Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, keeps on repeating that the Russian Federation will achieve its objectives in the war against Ukraine.

  • Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo recorded a video for the first time since his disappearance and said that he was working on a "budget"

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:12 The Russian-appointed proxy head of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast; Volodymyr Saldo, recorded a video in which he stated that he was under the supervision of "serious doctors" and is now working on the regional budget for the coming year.

  • Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman points to a slowdown in rents as a sign inflation is starting to flatten

    Apartment rent prices are "more important than people may realize for economic policy," Krugman said.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine regain control over 20 towns and villages General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:12 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over 20 towns and villages over the course of 11 September. They are undertaking measures to establish full control over those towns and villages and to stabilise the situation there.

  • Russian troops likely losing already limited trust in military leadership as Ukraine's lightning offensive forces a turn to 'emergency' defense, UK intel says

    "The already limited trust deployed troops have in Russia's senior military leadership is likely to deteriorate further," UK intel said.

  • Senate to investigate former prosecutor's claims Trump, Barr tried to use DOJ as a partisan cudgel

    Senate to investigate former prosecutor's claims Trump, Barr tried to use DOJ as a partisan cudgel

  • Russian puppet Pushilin is nowhere to be found, Mariupol official says

    Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia’s puppet authority in Donetsk Oblast, has vanished without a trace, Mariupol mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Sept. 11.

  • Russian MoD admits abandoning Kharkiv Oblast

    Russian forces have withdrawn from almost all areas they held in Kharkiv Oblast, as seen on maps published by Russian Defense Ministry on Sept. 11.

  • National Guardsmen "pacify" Russian Su-25 attack aircraft using Stinger

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:41 Special units of the Ukrainian National Guard have destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft, and captured trophies and prisoners in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: East Operational Command of the National Guard of Ukraine Quote: "The Guard's calculation of the Stinger man-portable air-defence system destroyed a Russian Su-25 subsonic attack aircraft.

  • Moscow faces pressure at home amid Ukraine losses

    STORY: A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region says Kyiv's forces outnumbered Russian and pro-Russian ones by eight times during a lightning counteroffensive over the weekend.When Ukrainian forces overran the critical Russian supply hubs of Izium and Kupiansk.These photographs are said to show abandoned Russian military equipment in the Kharkiv region, though Reuters couldn't verify the location or when they were taken. Moscow's worst defeat since its forces were driven back from Kyiv has turned the tide in the six-month-old war and stirred anger among some Russian pro-war commentators and nationalists.In what remains of Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, the Russian-installed head of Moscow's occupation administration acknowledged Ukraine's troops had broken through to the frontier.Ganchev has ordered the complete evacuation of civilians from Russian-held parts of the province. He told Russia's state-owned Rossiya-24 television about 5,000 had escaped."We've made maximum effort to enable these people to leave as quickly as possible. But I know that Ukrainian formations and Western mercenaries are close to the border of the Russian Federation. The situation is becoming more difficult by the day and by the hour and is escalating."Ukraine's chief commander has said his troops have retaken more than 1,160 square miles.Reuters couldn't verify those numbers or the battlefield reports.In the Kremlin's first response to the reversal, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday Russia would achieve the goals of what it calls a "special military operation". But nationalists are piling on the pressure. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, whose troops have been at the forefront in Ukraine.Posting on the Telegram app, Kadyrov dismissed the loss of Izium and said Russia would recapture what was lost. But he conceded things weren't going to plan."We have all the information from the site. And if today or tomorrow, changes are not made in the conduct of the special military operation, I will be forced to go to the country's leadership to explain to them the situation on the ground." Some are calling for nationwide mobilization. Peskov refused to respond to questions about that demand.But so far Putin has not resorted to calling up Russia's reserves - about 2 million men with military service within the past five years.That would be to admit that what he casts as a limited military mission is in fact a full-scale war against a fellow Slav country that is going badly for Russia.The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian forces are approaching Kherson city, after weeks of artillery bombardment strained Russia's supply lines across the Dnipro river.Reuters / RURTR / Suspline Kharkiv / Yevhen Kozhyrnov / RAMZAN KADYROV TELEGRAM CHANNEL / REUTERS / / CHECHEN STATE TELERADIOCOMPANY ‘GROZNY’ / / KOZACHA LOPAN, KHARKIV REGION, UKRAINE / TELEGRAM @KUPTG / TWITTER @DefenceU / Press Service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine