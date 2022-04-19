Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

National Executive Director of the Association of the U.S. Navy, Jason Beardsley, joins News NOW to explain whether the Ukrainian military are equipped to hold off the Russian offensive in the eastern part of the country and what could happen if Russia invades nearby NATO territory.

Recommended Stories

  • In Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine is a political flash point

    During its 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran embraced the protest cry of “neither East nor West,” rejecting both the U.S. and the Soviet Union, then locked in the Cold War. Russia’s war on Ukraine, however, has exposed just how much Tehran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years as the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin on one of his first trips abroad.

  • US: Russia adding capabilitites for Donbas fight

    The Pentagon says Russia has added artillery, ground combat forces and other capabilities for its full-scale offensive in Donbas, which has just begun, according to Ukraine's president. (April 18)

  • People of besieged Mariupol try to survive

    SHOWS: STORY: Russia claimed on Saturday (April 16) its forces had almost completely seized the port town, but the Ukrainian defence minister on Monday disputed this claim saying the situation was "extremely" difficult, but Mariupol was not under full Russian control.Capturing Mariupol, the main port in the Donbas region, would be a strategic prize for Russia, connecting territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014."To be honest, we are not well," said one resident named Olga. "I have mental problems after air strikes, that's for sure. I'm really scared. When I hear a plane I just run."Major Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th marine brigade which is still fighting in Mariupol, appealed for help in a letter to Pope Francis on Monday, saying women and children were trapped among fighters in the city's steel works.No fewer than 1,000 civilians were hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal steel plant, the city council said on Monday.

  • Greece seized a Russian oil tanker with 19 crew on board under Ukraine sanctions, reports say

    The tanker, Pegas, was captured by Greek port authorities while being towed by tugs after suffering a mechanical breakdown, Athens News Agency said.

  • A single missile before dawn was the warning: Your city is in Russia's firing line

    The Monday morning missile strike was another unnerving reminder that Kramatorsk is firmly in the firing line of advancing Russian forces. The battle for eastern Ukraine has begun.

  • Russian offensive going 'very cautiously', Ukrainian presidential adviser says

    Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine is going "very cautiously" and will fail because Moscow's forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defences, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Rusisan forces were trying to find "sensitive spots" in Ukraine's defences but added: "Their offensive will fail - I give you a 99% guarantee - they simply do not have enough strength."

  • Even if Russia Uses a Nuke, We Probably Won’t—but Putin Would Still Pay Dearly

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Russia were to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine it would, as CIA Director William Burns put it in public remarks last week, “change the world in a flash.” It might not, however, according to several experts, result in the direct military involvement of the west or a broader nuclear war.That is not to say that such an attack would not produce devastating consequences beyond those related to the attack itself. There are a wide ra

  • Russia's special-operations forces are under fire in Ukraine

    As Russia's war against Ukraine drags on, Moscow may continue relying on its highly trained special operators to do the hardest fighting.

  • Footage shows Russian tank graveyard near Kyiv

    STORY: Although the destroyed tanks were once common site and scattered across the streets of Bucha, authorities are cleaning up and piling up the destroyed military vehicles in an area along with severely damaged cars and vans bearing dozens of bullet holes.Bucha and the northern outskirts of Irpin were the point at which the main body of Russian troops and armor advancing from the northwest was halted after meeting with unexpectedly fierce resistance from Ukrainian force. The area witnessed some of the bloodiest fighting for the capital, until Russia pulled forces back from north of Kyiv saying it planned to focus on eastern Ukraine.Russian forces are accused of killing many civilians there, although the Kremlin has denied this and says the incident was staged.

  • Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

    The U.S. military will be training Ukrainians outside Ukraine on using U.S.-provided Howitzers in coming days.

  • Jordan's King Abdullah warns Israeli moves in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque are threat to peace

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday that Israel's "unilateral" moves against Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque seriously undermined the prospects for peace in the region, state media said. The monarch, who was speaking with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, blamed Israel for "provocative acts" in the mosque compound that violated "the legal and historic status quo" of the Muslim holy shrines. On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the mosque compound, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

  • Russia Unleashes Its ‘Next Phase’ of Ukraine War With a Threat of ‘3-Ton’ Bombs

    ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKOAs Russia officially declares the start of its “next phase” of war against Ukraine, one of Putin’s troops has told family back home the new offensive will include “3-ton” bombs dropped on Ukrainian forces who are fighting to the end to save besieged Mariupol.“We’re waiting here for ‘surprises’ from Russia… three-ton [ones] from the sky.… They said they will flatten the earth... The lieutenant colonel came and said: ‘You will feel it yourselves, and hear it. Imagine the shockw

  • Captured Britons paraded on Russian TV asking Boris Johnson to swap them for Vladimir Putin’s friend

    Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been paraded on Russian state television appealing to Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.

  • Letters to the Editor: April 19, 2021

    Readers share their views on proposed 'Rural Lifestyle Amendment'; officer-involved shootings; leashing cats; and the Seaside Grill's swan song

  • Russia is "methodically carrying out" its plan in eastern Ukraine - Defence Minister

    Sergei Shoigu said the West, by arming Ukraine, was doing everything it could to prolong Moscow's military operation. Russian forces entered Ukraine on Feb. 24. Driven back by Ukrainian forces from an assault on Kyiv in the north, Moscow has poured troops into the east for a ground offensive in two provinces known as the Donbas.

  • Pentagon, industry wrestle with how to boost weapons production for Ukraine

    Defense executives are likely to face questions starting this week during quarterly earnings calls about how they’ll be able to overcome those issues. Experts say the answers are unclear.

  • German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas

    Germany's employers and unions have joined together in opposing an immediate European Union ban on natural gas imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying such a move would lead to factory shutdowns and the loss of jobs in the bloc's largest economy. “A rapid gas embargo would lead to loss of production, shutdowns, a further de-industrialization and the long-term loss of work positions in Germany,” said Rainer Dulger, chairman of the BDA employer's group, and Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the DGB trade union confederation, in a joint statement Monday on Germany's dpa news agency. The statement comes as European leaders are discussing possible new energy sanctions against Russian oil, following a decision April 7 to ban Russian coal imports beginning in August.

  • Passenger in passing car shot in middle of Akron gunfight; woman not expected to survive

    A gunfight with multiple shooters in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood hospitalized one woman with life-threatening injuries, according to police

  • Former head of U.S. Army in Europe says U.S. arms sent to Ukraine "still not enough"

    Ret. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe, says Ukraine needs more long-ranged missiles and equipment, in addition to weapons the U.S. is currently providing.

  • Russia's new military objectives in eastern Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces continue launching new military operations. FOX's Alicia Acuna has the latest details.