Western countries t succumbing to war fatigue "will have to take care of the Muscovites when they come to occupy their territories," Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Le Monde on Jan. 11.

Russia's war against Ukraine began 10 years ago, and the full-scale invasion has been going on since 2022, so war fatigue is becoming more pronounced at both the individual and social levels, he said.

"I'm not criticizing,” said the spy chief.

“It's an understandable phenomenon. The main thing is to find solutions, and we found them in time.”

Russia is waging a war not only against Ukraine but also against NATO, as their propaganda has been claiming from the very beginning, Budanov stated.

"Every day I read classified Russian reports and other reports circulating through various channels," he continued.

“All of them talk about 'strikes on NATO bases,' specifying that there were '50 Poles,’ '30 French,' and so on. They know that this is not true, but they are spreading this information.”

Budanov noted that Russian captives are always surprised when they do not encounter any NATO soldiers in Ukraine, because, as they understand it, they came to fight against them. Ukraine is only the first stage.

The spy chief also emphasized that Western sanctions against Russia remain inadequate. Restrictions should have crippled the main sectors of the Russian economy: energy, metallurgy, and the financial system.

Budanov touched on several other issues, including the need to provide Ukraine with more shells and artillery systems, both modern and old, as well as the necessity of supporting the stability of Ukraine’s economy.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier has previously slammed Western war, stressing the importance of further assistance to Ukraine and calling on partners to "fully mobilize."

"I can’t bear to hear politicians who talk about fatigue with the situation in Ukraine," Tusk said.

“They tell President Zelenskyy that they are tired of the situation. I will demand help for Ukraine from day one.”

