In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on

JOHN LEICESTER and YURAS KARMANAU
·4 min read

MAKARIV, Ukraine (AP) — The truck driver had the radio on, his daughter's stuffed toy keeping him company, and was bouncing his lumbering vehicle down one of the innumerable dirt tracks in Ukraine that are vital thoroughfares in the country's vast agricultural heartlands.

Then the right rear wheel hit a Soviet-era TM-62 anti-tank mine. The explosion blew Vadym Schvydchenko and his daughter's toy clean out of the cabin. The truck, and his livelihood, went up in flames.

Astoundingly, the 40-year-old escaped with just minor leg and head wounds. Others haven't been so lucky. Russia's war in Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosives. They are killing civilians, disrupting planting, complicating the rebuilding of homes and villages, and will continue taking lives and limbs long after the fighting stops.

Often, blast victims are farmers and other rural workers with little choice but to use mined roads and plow mined fields, in a country relied on for grain and other crops that feed the world.

Schvydchenko said he'll steer clear of dirt tracks for the foreseeable future, although they're sometimes the only route to fields and rural settlements. Mushroom-picking in the woods has also lost its appeal to him.

“I’m afraid something like this can happen again,” he said.

Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in Europe. The east of the country, fought over with Russia-backed separatists since 2014, was already contaminated by mines even before the Feb. 24 invasion multiplied the scale and complexity of the dangers both there and elsewhere.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said last week that 300,000 square kilometers (115,000 square miles) — the size of Arizona or Italy — need to be cleared. The ongoing fighting will only expand the area.

The war’s deadly remnants will “continue to be a hidden threat for many years to come,” said Mairi Cunningham, who leads clearance efforts in Ukraine for The Halo Trust, a demining NGO that got $4 million in U.S. government funding in May for its work in the country.

There's no complete government count of mine deaths since the invasion, but every week authorities have reported cases of civilians killed and wounded. Cunningham said her group has counted 52 civilian deaths and 65 injuries since February and “that's likely under-reported.” The majority were from anti-tank mines, in agricultural areas, she said.

On a mobile app called “Demining Ukraine” that officials launched last month, people can send photos, video and the geolocation of explosive objects they come across, for subsequent removal. The app got more than 2,000 tip-offs in its first week.

The track where Schvydchenko had his brush with death is still used, despite now being marked with bright red warning signs bearing a white skull and crossbones. It scythes through corn fields on the outskirts of Makariv — a once comely town west of Kyiv that bears the battle scars of Russia’s failed assault on the capital in the war’s early weeks.

Even with the Russian soldiers gone, danger lurks amid the surrounding poppy meadows, fields and woodlands. Deminers found another explosive charge — undetonated — just meters (feet) away from Schvydchenko's blown-up truck. On another track outside the nearby village of Andriivka, three people were killed in March by a mine that ripped open their minivan, spewing its cargo of food jars and tin cans now rusting in the dirt.

In a field close by, a tractor driver was wounded in May by an anti-tank mine that hurled the wreckage onto another mine, which also detonated. Halo Trust workers are now methodically scouring that site — where Russian troops dug foxholes — for any other devices.

Cunningham said the chaotic way the battle for Kyiv unfolded complicates the task of finding mines. Russian forces thrust toward the capital but were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

“Often it was Russians held an area, put some anti-vehicle mines nearby — a few in and around their position — and then left,” she said. “It’s scattered.”

Mines are still being laid on the battlefields, now concentrated to the east and south where Russia has focused its offensive since its soldiers withdrew from around Kyiv and the north, badly bloodied.

A Ukrainian unit that buried TM-62 mines on a forest track in the eastern Donbas region this week, in holes scooped out with spades, told The Associated Press that the aim was to prevent Russian troops from advancing toward their trenches.

Russian booby-trapping has sometimes had no clear military rhyme or reason, Ukrainian officials say. In towns around Kyiv, explosive experts found devices in unpredictable places.

When Tetiana Kutsenko, 71, got back her home near Makariv that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard.

The thin strands of copper wire had been rigged to explosive detonators.

“I’m afraid to go to the woods now,” she said. “Now, I’m looking down every time I take a step.”

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Srdjan Nedeljkovic in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Ukraine also contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho police get death threats after Patriot Front arrests

    STORY: The accused were expected to appear in an Idaho court on Monday for an arraignment following their weekend arrest on suspicion of plotting to violently disrupt an LGBTQ pride event.The men, arrested on Saturday (June 11) after the U-Haul rental truck they were riding in was pulled over, face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot and possibly additional offenses, according to authorities.A local resident called authorities after spotting the group of men, all dressed alike with white gaiter-style masks and carrying shields, loading themselves into the truck."The information that we had will lead any reasonable officer to assume that there might be criminal activity foot based not only on the 911 call, but the information contained within the call about the weapons that they were loading, the riot gear and things of that nature. We made a command decision to make the stop prior to them getting downtown to prevent the riot from happening. I have no doubt in my mind that had that van stopped at the park or much near the park, that we'd still would've ended up in a riot situation," White said.White said that he and other members of the police department had received both support from the community and anonymous death threats "merely for doing our jobs."During a news conference on Monday, White added that authorities had no prior knowledge of the group's plans in Coeur d'Alene, an Idaho Panhandle city about 380 miles (612 km) north of the capital, Boise."One lesson we have for our community ... is one concerned citizen can prevent something horrible from happening," White said.

  • Senators reach consensus on gun control legislation, U.S.-China relations grow tense over Taiwan

    A group of 10 Republican senators announced they had reached consensus with Democratic lawmakers over pieces of gun control legislation; inflation and rate hike concerns are mounting for investors; and tensions continue to grow between U.S. and China over Taiwan.

  • Ukraine war: Russia earns $20bn from oil revenue in May

    The IEA said Moscow's total revenue for shipping oil and crude products is roughly back to levels before the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

    Egypt, Israel, and the European Union on Wednesday signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to EU countries, who aim to reduce dependence on supply from Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on. The deal, stamped in a five-star Cairo hotel, will see Israel sending more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export via sea, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

  • Israel hopes Biden trip helps tighten ties with Saudi Arabia

    Israel is looking to U.S. President Joe Biden's Mideast trip next month to bolster its efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it does not have official ties, according to Israel's foreign minister. Yair Lapid spoke a day after the White House announced the whirlwind trip to Israel and the West Bank followed by a flight to Saudi Arabia. At a news conference in Jerusalem, Lapid was asked about his expectations from Biden's expected stop in the kingdom and first said he didn't want to “steal the show from the president's visit.”

  • Putin critic Navalny rumored to have been moved to an infamous Russian prison described as 'a monstrous place even by such insane standards'

    "There is no law there," Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman said about the prison. "And that's where Putin wants to put Navalny for not being afraid of him and telling the truth."

  • Woman steals Chicago squad car, striking and injuring officer: police

    Police say an officer confronted the woman on the city’s west side Monday morning when she jumped inside the vehicle and fled. She eventually drove onto an expressway and later crashed into several cars.

  • India holds some bandwidth for private networks in July's 5G auction

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Wednesday it would reserve part of its next-generation telecoms spectrum for private in-house networks, as the government announced a 5G auction to take place by the end of July. Until now, India's telecoms services have been run by specialist companies in a market dominated by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio, which are all part of the telecom group Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

  • Putin Still Wants Control of Whole of Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador Warns

    Ludovic Marin/AFP via GettyWhile Russian forces have been focusing the fight on eastern Ukraine for weeks now, Russian President Vladimir Putin still has ambitions to take over all of Ukraine, the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), told The Daily Beast in an exclusive interview Tuesday.“Our assessment from the U.S. perspective is that Putin has not abandoned his plans to control Ukraine,” Michael Carpenter, the U.S. envoy, told The Daily Beast.Puti

  • Pope Francis says Russia's war in Ukraine may have been "provoked"

    The Catholic leader has tried to walk a very delicate line on the war, condemning Russia's brutalities but refusing to clearly cast blame.

  • Father arrested for allegedly drowning his three children under the age of 5

    Citing preliminary autopsies, the coroner’s office says the kids died from drowning

  • Ryanair Afrikaans test: Why South Africa loves and loathes the language

    Ryanair stirred emotions over South African passport holders pass a test in the language.

  • Expert Chris Johnson on China's path and Xi's political future

    Host Michael Morell talks with the former top CIA China analyst about Xi Jinping's political objectives, including whether there's a timeline for "reunification" with Taiwan.

  • Ukrainian National Guard obliterates Russian MLRS near Severodonetsk

    Operating a M777 howitzer battery, Ukraine’s National Guard destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which had been used to fire at Severodonetsk and other Ukrainian cities, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Command said in a Facebook video on June 13.

  • Argentina authorities seek data on Iranian, Venezuelan crew

    Police officers on Tuesday searched the hotel where the Venezuelan and Iranian crew of a mysterious plane that remains stuck at Buenos Aires’ main international airport have been staying as authorities blocked its exit amid suspicions about its crew and U.S. sanctions against Iran. Federal Judge Federico Villena ordered the raid at Hotel Plaza Canning, outside Buenos Aires, which has housed the crew of the Venezuelan-owned Boeing 747 cargo plane loaded with automative parts. The plane has been stuck at Argentina’s largest airport since June 6 as Argentine authorities have seized the passports of the five Iranians who are among the at least 17 crew members who arrived in Argentina aboard the plane.

  • French military turns to sci-fi to fight Russia hacking, spur innovation

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced nations around the world to reconsider how they invest in future technologies.

  • ECB meets to tackle rout in bond market amid echoes of debt crisis

    European Central Bank's policymakers were holding a rare, unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss a blowout in borrowing costs for some euro zone nations, fanning speculation the bank may be gearing to act to calm markets. Yields of bonds issued by Italy and other debt-laden nations have risen sharply since the ECB flagged a series of rate hikes last Thursday and wound down a debt-buying programme in the face of soaring inflation. Facing the threat of a repeat of the debt crisis that almost brought down the single currency a decade ago, ECB's policy-setting Governing Council was meeting to discuss how to respond to recent market turmoil.

  • Ukraine exhumes seven bodies of people it says were killed by Russian forces

    Ukrainian investigators exhumed seven bodies from makeshift graves in a forest near Kyiv on Monday and police said they were civilians who had been killed by Russian forces during their occupation of the area. The bodies were found outside the village of Vorzel, less than 10 kilometres from the town of Bucha, where Kyiv alleges that Russian forces who occupied the area carried out systematic executions in an abortive attempt to capture the capital. Russia denies that.

  • WHO to share vaccines to stop monkeypox amid inequity fears

    The World Health Organization said it’s creating a new vaccine-sharing mechanism to stop the outbreak of monkeypox in more than 30 countries beyond Africa. The move could result in the U.N. health agency distributing scarce vaccine doses to rich countries that can otherwise afford them. To some health experts, the initiative potentially misses the opportunity to control monkeypox virus in the African countries where it’s infected people for decades, serving as another example of the inequity in vaccine distribution that was seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Panthers LB Shaq Thompson: ‘A lot of guys bought in’

    Five months ago, Cam Newton said he didn't think everyone on the Panthers had bought in. Now, Shaq Thompson believes that has changed.