Ukraine minister Mykhailo Fedorov: "Tech is the best solution against tanks"

Ukraine's 31-year-old minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, has been leaning on tech giants to boycott Russia, urging hackers on to the attack, and getting Elon Musk to move satellites to benefit Ukraine. And most of it has been done from a smartphone.

From his underground shelter in a secret location in Kyiv, Ukraine's youngest cabinet minister can hear the bombs falling and warning sirens wailing.

But while his friend, the country's president, rallies forces for the physical war above, Mykhailo Fedorov and his team are waging a different kind of war on Russia.

Using his preferred weapon - social media - Mr Fedorov has been urging CEOs of big businesses to cut ties with Moscow. He's also taken the unprecedented move of setting up a volunteer "IT Army of Ukraine" to launch cyber-attacks against "the enemy".

His work is being celebrated as a key part of the war effort, but not all of his campaigning is being welcomed internationally.

At only 31, Mr Fedorov has shaped his government role around his lifestyle - he lives through and on his mobile phone.

Before the war his main goal was to create a "state in a smartphone", where 100% of government services would be offered online. Now that project is on hold, with every muscle strained on the digital war effort.

He has piled pressure on multinational companies to boycott Russia.

Apple, Google, Meta, Twitter, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony, Oracle... no tech giant has not been sent an official government letter.

Fedorov then posts his letters on social media so the world can see, plus some of the replies.

It's impossible to say whether this has influenced the companies' actions, but most have changed their policy towards Russia in subsequent days - either stopping products being sold there, like Apple, or halting operations.

Saturday's announcement from PayPal that it was suspending services in Russia appeared on Fedorov's Twitter feed before it was reported in the media.

One tweet from Fedorov to Elon Musk soon after the invasion brought quick results. Within 48 hours the billionaire tech mogul had adjusted his constellation of Starlink satellites and sent a lorry-load of internet-ready terminals to Ukraine.

The service is a potential lifeline for the government if internet and telecommunication networks are damaged or destroyed, though Musk has since warned that the satellite dishes could become a target for Russian missiles and should be used with care.

Fedorov has more than half a million followers in total across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram and uses them all to get his message across.

"Each platform is very important to us now and we are using every opportunity to attract large companies to this horror happening now in Ukraine. We are trying to bring the truth to the Russians and make them protest against the war," he told the BBC via email.

He speaks mostly in Ukrainian online, but since the crisis unfolded he's switched to English on Twitter, where he is having the most impact.

"Twitter has become an efficient tool that we are using to counter Russian military aggression. It's our smart and peaceful tool to destroy Russian economy," he says.

Technology researcher and author Stephanie Hare says she is not surprised Fedorov is having success.

"In addition to being Ukraine's Digital Minister for Transformation, Fedorov is 31 years old. He gets it," she says.

"It's not new in conflicts, modern or otherwise, to engage in communications, persuasion, propaganda or information warfare: all sides do it and have long done it. Since the social media companies entered the equation in the 2000s though, they have changed the calculus due to the speed and breadth with which people can disseminate their messages."

Fedorov's spokeswoman told me his young team was constantly coming up with new ideas, which the ministry then tries to implement at speed.

Some have been controversial.

Fedorov is urging crypto-currency exchanges to freeze the accounts of all Russian citizens, for example - an idea that many, including the CEO of the Binance exchange, says would "fly in the face" of the reason crypto exists.

The Anonymous hacker collective has declared "cyber-war" on President Vladimir Putin

And the ministry's launch of an "IT Army of Ukraine", including thousands of volunteer hackers from around the world - its Telegram group now has 270,000 members - has caused some unease.

"Tech is the best solution against tanks," Fedorov told the BBC.

"The IT army of Ukraine is directed against the digital and online resources of Russian and Belarusian business corporations, banks, and state web portals. We have shut down the operation of the web portal of the Russian public services, the exchange, websites of Tass, Kommersant, Fontanka, and other top media in Russia which funded the Russian army to fight against Ukrainian people."

So far the hacking seems to be mostly low-level cyber vandalism but Fedorov's team is also explicitly calling for attacks on railway and power grid networks, which makes some in the cyber-security world anxious.

"I certainly understand the kind of desperation that leads the Ukrainian government to call on people to launch cyber-attacks against Russia but I do think it's really important to be careful in this realm," says Suzanne Spalding from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

"If we get into destructive attacks on critical infrastructure being carried out by citizens I think we begin to run into the kinds of fog-of-war, misattribution, potential cascading impacts that weren't anticipated. Things can escalate fast."

Ukraine is selling virtual rocket parts to send Vladimir Putin to Jupiter - the ad refers to him as a "bloody dictator"

In a press conference on Friday Viktor Zhora, deputy chairman of the State Service of Special Communications, which works closely with Fedorov's department, defended the decision to rally hackers against Russia.

He said he welcomed illegal cyber-attacks on Russia from all groups, including the Anonymous hacking collective, because "the world order changed on 24 February" when the invasion started.

"I don't think that appealing to moral principles works, since our enemy doesn't have any principles."

Hacking is also being carried out against Ukraine by people sympathetic to Russia but currently Russia seems to be coming off worse. Russia's crack military hackers appear to have not so far played a major role, for reasons that are unclear.

Fedorov and his team are clearly working at speed and in desperation, with a new project or appeal to a tech CEO announced nearly hourly.

One recent project has been to ask people to buy parts for a virtual rocket to send Putin to Jupiter. Next up they plan to start selling NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). All to raise money for the military effort.