Ukraine, MLB deadline, International Women's Day: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

Russia dangles prospect of safe corridors; Ukraine skeptical

Safe corridors intended to allow civilians to escape war-torn Ukraine could open Tuesday, a significant move likely to be met with skepticism after similar efforts failed over the last several days. The proposal made Monday by Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia during the U.N. Security Council meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine included that those fleeing would not have to flee to Russia or its ally Belarus, a key issue Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "just cynicism" and a propaganda effort in the country's favor. Zelenskyy's office would not comment on the latest Russian proposal, saying only that Moscow’s plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins. Russia's coordination center for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine said Russia will begin a cease-fire at 10 a.m. Moscow time. According to the U.N. refugee agency, more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict, and many more are still trying to get out.

MLB gives the players union a Tuesday deadline to accept a new deal

Major League Baseball gave the players union a Tuesday night deadline to accept one of their options in a new proposal that would reinstate the 162-game season, with full pay, following negotiations in New York. There was no formal written offer, but MLB provided several hypotheticals that would give the union a choice of options in exchange for other tradeoffs. If no deal is reached by Tuesday night, or at least by early Wednesday, MLB officials said another week of regular-season games would be cancelled with players forfeiting pay.

Biden traveling to Texas to address burn pit exposure

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will try to pivot away from the domestic and foreign crises he currently faces to tackle a more personal issue: expanding health care for veterans who were exposed to toxins while serving abroad. Biden will travel to Texas to visit a Veterans Affairs clinic in Fort Worth, where he'll meet with veteran health care providers and survivors and deliver remarks on the enduring health effects from exposure to burn pits, or massive, open-air ditches used to dispose of wartime waste that the president has linked to the death of his son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Advocates say the president, who campaigned on a promise to help soldiers exposed to toxic burn pits, is long overdue on elevating the issue.

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone, iPad during online event

Tech giant Apple will host an online event Tuesday, where it is expected the company will unveil new hardware. The event will be broadcast on Apple's website at 1 p.m. ET. It has been widely reported Apple will likely unveil a new model of the iPhone SE, its budget-friendly smartphone. According to Bloomberg, Apple will also show off an updated iPad Air and a new Mac model during the event. Despite supply shortages, Apple turned in another set of blockbuster quarterly results, reporting iPhone sales of $71.6 billion.

International Women's Day calls on people to #BreaktheBias

International Women’s Day is observed Tuesday, celebrating the global "social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women," according to the International Women’s Day website. The day also calls for action to advance gender equality. This year’s campaign theme — #BreaktheBias — spotlights the individual and collective biases against women that fuel gender inequality and asks the world to call out instances of bias against women in the workplace, at school and at home. The campaign asks that people show their support for this year’s theme by posting selfies to social media posing with their arms crossed along with the hashtags #BreaktheBias and #IWD2022.

