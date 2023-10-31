Ukraine’s mobilization has not ‘stalled’ — Danilov

While problems with conscription in Ukraine could arise over time, currently the number of people involved in national security and defense is not decreasing, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda on Oct. 31.

He emphasized that at present, the state does not experience anything resembling a “stalling” mobilization.

Read also: Russia begins mobilization in occupied Kherson Oblast, Kyiv says

“As for the draft, the number of people in the security and defense sector is not decreasing in our country,” said Danilov.

Read also: Russia begins forced mobilization in occupied Ukrainian lands, Medvedev in charge of draft — Defense Ministry

“Will there be problems? This question may arise over time. How big they will be and how they may affect various things, we will look at that then.”

On Oct. 30, Time magazine published an article about Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the challenges facing the country.

Read also: Ukraine to replace senior military commander by winter — report

In particular, the journalists claimed that recruitment to the Ukrainian army had virtually stopped after Zelenskyy decided to dismiss the heads of district military enlistment offices.

According to the report, older Ukrainians, many of whom have chronic health problems, are being disproportionately drafted into the military.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine