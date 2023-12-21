Ukraine and Moldova agree on joint control at seven checkpoints

Denys Shmyhal and Dorin Recean, Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova, signed a series of protocols establishing joint border control at checkpoints between the two countries during a videoconference on Thursday 21 December.

Source: Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian prime minister noted that the protocols would simplify border crossings between Moldova and Ukraine for both goods and people, and that joint control "enables us to intensify our trade and economic cooperation".

Ukraine and Moldova continue to implement agreements on joint controls at border crossings. During an online meeting with PM @DorinRecean we signed a number of protocols that will simplify border crossing between 🇺🇦 and 🇲🇩 for citizens and cargo. Joint control enables us to… pic.twitter.com/EMLn4BseTb — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) December 21, 2023

The prime minister of Moldova, in turn, noted that organising joint border control with Ukraine is "our best investment in peace, security, economic development and prosperity".

On our road to EU membership we continue strengthening our cooperation with @Ukraine.



Participated together with 🇺🇦PM @Denys_Shmyhal at the signature of the protocols on organising joint border controls - our best investment in peace, security, economic development & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/ycrLFOZcm0 — Dorin Recean (@DorinRecean) December 21, 2023

The Ukrainian government’s press service told European Pravda that the parties signed seven protocols.

"Joint control is already working well at six checkpoints and will be put in place at the Goyanul Nou-Platonovo crossing point after its opening [it is currently closed for security reasons] and further refurbishment," they added.

Background: In August, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) ratified amendments to an agreement between Ukraine and Moldova that will simplify border crossings for freight trains.

In October, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers removed the Kuchurgan-Pervomaisk point, located on the Transnistrian section of the border with Moldova, from the list of closed border crossing points.

Support UP or become our patron!