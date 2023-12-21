Ukraine and Moldova agree on joint control at seven checkpoints

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
Denys Shmyhal
Photo: Prime Minister of Ukraine on Twitter (X)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denys Shmyhal and Dorin Recean, Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova, signed a series of protocols establishing joint border control at checkpoints between the two countries during a videoconference on Thursday 21 December.

Source: Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian prime minister noted that the protocols would simplify border crossings between Moldova and Ukraine for both goods and people, and that joint control "enables us to intensify our trade and economic cooperation".

The prime minister of Moldova, in turn, noted that organising joint border control with Ukraine is "our best investment in peace, security, economic development and prosperity".

The Ukrainian government’s press service told European Pravda that the parties signed seven protocols.

"Joint control is already working well at six checkpoints and will be put in place at the Goyanul Nou-Platonovo crossing point after its opening [it is currently closed for security reasons] and further refurbishment," they added.

Background: In August, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) ratified amendments to an agreement between Ukraine and Moldova that will simplify border crossings for freight trains.

In October, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers removed the Kuchurgan-Pervomaisk point, located on the Transnistrian section of the border with Moldova, from the list of closed border crossing points.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories