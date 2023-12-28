Ukraine and Moldova synchronise digital queues at border to facilitate freight transit

Ukraine and Moldova have agreed at an interagency government meeting to synchronise the digital queues at the border, which will facilitate the transit of goods from Ukraine to Romania and prevent the congestion of lorries in Moldova.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine’s Agrarian Policy Ministry

Details: The meeting was attended by the ministers of agriculture and representatives of Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry Infrastructure, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Customs Service

"During an online meeting on Thursday, Mykola Solskyi and Vladimir Bolea [Ukrainian and Moldovan agrarian policy ministers] discussed the formation of a digital queue at the Moldovan-Romanian border and the need to synchronise it with the Ukrainian one... An agreement was reached on cooperation between technical specialists from both countries to speed up the process of such synchronisation," the statement said.

Background:

Last week, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery and Infrastructure Minister, and Dariusz Klimczak, the newly-appointed Minister of Infrastructure of Poland, held their first meeting in Warsaw to discuss unblocking the border.

Poland's new Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, believes that the blockade of the Ukrainian border will soon end.

As of Tuesday, 26 December, the estimated waiting time for lorries to leave Poland through the Dorohusk checkpoint was 30 days.

