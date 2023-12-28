Ukraine and Moldova synchronise digital queues at border to facilitate freight transit

Ukraine and Moldova have agreed at an interagency government meeting to synchronise the digital queues at the border, which will facilitate the transit of goods from Ukraine to Romania and prevent the congestion of lorries in Moldova.

Details: The meeting was attended by the ministers of agriculture and representatives of Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry Infrastructure, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Customs Service

"During an online meeting on Thursday, Mykola Solskyi and Vladimir Bolea [Ukrainian and Moldovan agrarian policy ministers] discussed the formation of a digital queue at the Moldovan-Romanian border and the need to synchronise it with the Ukrainian one... An agreement was reached on cooperation between technical specialists from both countries to speed up the process of such synchronisation," the statement said.

