Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Positions ‘More Realistic’

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s “positions in the negotiations sound more realistic” as the two sides are scheduled for another round of talks on Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said there is some hope for compromise, but progress remains difficult. Hours earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s leadership was not “serious” about resolving the conflict.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian forces continue to strike infrastructure targets while the overall military situation is largely unchanged, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook. The state emergency service said a shell hit a 12-story apartment building in Kyiv, causing a fire and injuries. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces are advancing through urban areas in Luhansk region town of Sievierodonetsk.

NATO defense ministers are in Brussels to discuss ways to reinforce the alliance’s eastern members and prevent spillover from the war in Ukraine, a risk illustrated by recent crashes of drones. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe for NATO and European Union summits next week. Zelenskiy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Russia’s Brain Drain Accelerates in Shadow of Putin’s War

China’s Goal With Putin Is to Resist U.S. Without Economic Pain

Meta’s Russia Problem Is Up to Clegg, Not Zuckerberg, to Solve

Top Republican Lawmakers Press Biden on Ukraine Weapons List

Warehouse Bombed, Tractors Stolen as Russia Strikes Ukraine Food

All times CET

Russia Says Ukraine’s Neutrality Under Discussion (9:39 a.m.)

Story continues

Lavrov said that Russia’s demands for Ukraine’s neutrality in the future are under serious discussion as the two sides plan to resume negotiations, according to the state-owned Tass news agency, but Russia’s demands are broader. The talks with Ukraine aren’t going easily, he said, but there are hopes to reach a compromise.

Amid the coonversations about Ukraine’s potential neutrality status, Ukraine has continued to call for EU membership and pleaded with NATO to send weapons and enforce a no-fly zone.

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, told the Ukrainian people in a video address that Russia’s positions are starting to sound more realistic. “Efforts are still needed, we still have to fight and work -- everyone in their place,” Zelenskiy said. “In particular, our representatives, our delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation. It is difficult, but important, because any war ends in an agreement. Meetings continue.”

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Violating Cease-Fires (8:31 a.m.)

Russian forces have been violating cease-fire agreements during evacuation efforts through humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

“Occupiers began to fire on columns of buses, fire on residential areas and points where people gathered for evacuation,” she said. Vereshchuk added that Russian troops captured a hospital in Mariupol and are firing outward from the building. There was no immediate response from Russia.

Markets Rally on China Moves (8:15 a.m.)

Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. and European equity futures rose after China unveiled a more market-friendly policy stance, boosting investor sentiment amid the uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. An Asia-Pacific share gauge jumped the most since 2020. European futures added 2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts also climbed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose, while remaining below $100 a barrel. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield advanced ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.

Ukraine’s War Losses Put at $565 Billion (7:23 a.m.)

Ukraine’s direct losses from the Russian war were estimated at $565 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic in Kyiv. “This money will be needed to restore our state, both at the expense of Russia and with funds from our partners,” he said. “We will work to achieve the arrest of money and assets of Russia abroad. We trust that our partners will join this large scale plan.”

Shmyhal also called for new package of sanctions to cancel all issued foreign visas for Russian citizens as he outlined a set of far-reaching steps countries have said they’re not ready to take. He also said Ukraine’s allies should recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, embargo all Russian goods and close all ports for Russian ships and sailors.

Singapore Calls on China to Use ‘Enormous Influence’ on Russia (7:15 a.m)

Singapore’s top diplomat said he hopes China will use its “enormous influence” on Russia to help end the war, warning that Beijing’s decisions in the coming days and weeks could determine the future path of the global economy.

“The big issue now is what decisions and actions China takes,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said in an interview with Haslinda Amin to be broadcast at the upcoming Bloomberg Live’s Asean Business Summit. “If you get a deepening of the bifurcation of the global economy, of supply chains, of technology, this will be a very, very different world.”

Singapore last month became the first Southeast Asian nation to say it was imposing unilateral sanctions on Russia.

U.K.’s Johnson in Gulf Seeking Help With Energy Crisis (6:22 a.m.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia where he will to try to persuade the U.K.’s Gulf allies to step up oil production and ease pressure on energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He’ll meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi before traveling to Riyadh to see Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The war in and the sanctions on Russia have roiled energy markets and put pressure on OPEC members to raise output.

U.K.’s Johnson Arrives in Gulf Seeking Help With Energy Crisis

Russian Court Websites Defaced (4:36 a.m.)

At least eight websites of arbitration courts in Russia’s Far East were defaced by hackers who used the portals to post anti-war statements calling Putin a terrorist, the Regnum news service reported.

The websites now appear to have been taken down, but the profanity-laced messages, which also appeared to have been posted to the Moscow Arbitration Court’s website, were briefly visible in search engine results for some pages.

Zelenskiy Calls European Leaders in Kyiv ‘Courageous’ (3:21 a.m.)

Zelenskiy praised the leaders of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic as “courageous” in a video released by his office, after they traveled to Kyiv by train for talks.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.