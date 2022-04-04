Ukraine Update: EU Holds Russia Responsible for Atrocities

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it will hold Russian authorities responsible for alleged atrocities committed in northern Ukrainian towns that were occupied by Kremlin forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there were clear signs of war crimes in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv. The Ukrainian government asked the International Criminal Court to gather evidence of alleged atrocities, while the EU said it will work on additional sanctions against Moscow. Russia has dismissed images of executed unarmed civilians as fake.

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine may resume video talks Monday.

Key Developments

Putin’s Pre-War Allies Dominate Hungarian and Serbian Elections

Russian Bondholders Remain on Alert Even as Payments Flow

Russian Ships Switch Flags at Record Rate Due to Sanctions Scrutiny

All times CET:

EU Says It Holds Russia Responsible for Atrocities (10:00 a.m.)

The EU condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will “as a matter of urgency” work on additional sanctions against Moscow.

“The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area,” the bloc said in a joint statement, adding that Brussels will assist Ukraine in collecting and preserving evidence of war crimes. “They are subject to the international law of occupation.”

Poland Proposes Ban on EU Visas for Russians (9:30 a.m.)

Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki proposed an EU ban on visas to Russian citizens during a press conference in Warsaw, calling the move “indispensable.”

He appealed for an international investigation of what he described as a “genocide” against Ukrainians and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying the current measures aren’t working.

It’s unclear whether the rest of the bloc would go along with such a step, which could be disruptive.

Arab League Foreign Ministers to Meet Lavrov, Kuleba (9:15 a.m.)

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Iraq and Sudan plan meetings with Russia and Ukraine to promote a diplomatic solution to the war.

The group will travel to Moscow Monday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and then visit Poland to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Arab League countries traditionally buy large quantities of grain from Russia and Ukraine, which together account for more than 25% of global wheat exports.

Macron Sees Clear Signs of War Crimes (8:50 a.m.)

There were clear signs of Russian war crimes in Bucha that demand a new round of sanctions, French President Macron said during a radio interview.

“Those who were behind these crimes will have to answer for them,” Macron said as he offered French help in the Ukrainian investigation. “There won’t be peace without justice.”

The European Union will discuss over the next few days new measures, including possible sanctions on Russian oil and coal, he said. France currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency.

New Zealand Announces New Sanctions on Russian Businessmen (8:30 a.m.)

New Zealand’s foreign ministry announced new sanctions targeting Russian businessmen with close ties to President Vladimir Putin in the wake of allegations of war crimes committed by Kremlin troops during their invasion of Ukraine.

In total, 36 individuals were targeted, all of whom have “close ties to the Russian regime or the Russian president himself,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement Monday.

Zelenskiy to Speak to South Korea Lawmakers (4:54 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will deliver a virtual address to South Korea’s parliament on April 11, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Japan Condemns Civilian Deaths (2:40 a.m.)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said harm caused to civilians “is a violation of international law.”

When it comes to further sanctions being advocated by some in Europe, the Japanese premier told reporters he would look at the overall situation and work with the international community to do what needs to be done.

More Heavy Fighting Reported in Mariupol (10:55 p.m.)

Heavy fighting continued in Mariupol, the southern port that has been a key target for Russia, with Ukrainian forces still in control of central parts of the city, according to a daily U.K. intelligence assessment.

It said intense, indiscriminate strikes continued to batter the city, where Ukraine blamed Russian forces for killing 300 people in a strike on a theater in March. An International Committee of the Red Cross team seeking to help the safe passage of civilians out of Mariupol failed to reach the city last week.

