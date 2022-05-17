Ukraine mounts effort to rescue last fighters at steel mill

OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Efforts were underway Tuesday to rescue the last of the defenders inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol after Ukrainian officials said the fighters had “completed their mission” and there was no way to free the plant by military means.

The Ukrainian military avoided using the term “surrender” to describe the effort to pull out of the steel plant to save as many lives as possible. Officials planned to keep trying to save an unknown number of fighters who stayed behind. It was unclear if soldiers evacuated to Russian-controlled areas would be considered prisoners of war.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated from the plant Monday and taken to areas under Russia’s control.

“The work to bring the guys home continues, and it requires delicacy and time,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said the evacuation to separatist-controlled territory was done to save the fighters who endured weeks of Russian assaults in the maze of underground passages below the plant.

“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It’s our principle,” he said.

Russian forces were pounding targets in the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, and the death toll kept climbing with the war set to enter its 12th week.

Ukraine made a symbolic gain when its forces reportedly pushed Russian troops back to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. Video showed Ukrainian soldiers carrying a post that resembled a Ukrainian blue-and-yellow-striped border marker and then posing next to it.

The Ukrainian border service said the video showing the soldiers was from the border “in the Kharkiv region,” but would not elaborate, citing security reasons. It was not immediately possible to verify the exact location.

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers, saying in a video message: “I’m very grateful to all the fighters like you.”

Ukraine Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken from the Azovstal plant to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol. Another 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor. She said an exchange would be worked out for their return home.

Before the evacuations began, the Russian Defense Ministry announced an agreement for the wounded to leave the mill for treatment in a town held by pro-Moscow separatists.

After nightfall Monday, several buses pulled away from the steel mill accompanied by Russian military vehicles. Maliar confirmed the evacuation had taken place.

She said the “defenders of Mariupol” had fulfilled all their tasks, and it was impossible to “unblock Azovstal by military means.”

“Mariupol’s defenders have fully accomplished all missions assigned by the command,” Maliar said.

The commander of the Azov Regiment, which led the defense of the plant, said in a prerecorded video message released Monday that the regiment’s mission had ended with as many lives saved as possible.

“Absolutely safe plans and operations don’t exist during war,” Lt. Col. Denis Prokopenko said.

Elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern city of Sievierdonetsk came under heavy shelling that killed at least 10 people, said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region. In the Donetsk region, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that nine civilians were killed in shelling.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by loud explosions early Tuesday. Witnesses counted at least eight blasts accompanied by distant booms. An Associated Press team in Lviv, which was under an overnight curfew, said the sky west of the city was lit up by an orange glow.

The chairman of the Lviv Regional Military Administration said the Russians fired on military infrastructure in the Yavoriv district. The city of Yavoriv is less than 10 miles (about 15 kilometers) from the Polish border.

Ukrainian border guards said they also stopped a Russian attempt to send sabotage and reconnaissance troops into the Sumy region, some 90 miles (146 kilometers) northwest of Kharkiv.

Russia has been plagued by setbacks in the war, most glaringly in its failure early on to take the capital of Kyiv. Much of the fighting has shifted to the Donbas but also has turned into a slog, with both sides fighting village-by-village.

Howitzers from the U.S. and other countries have helped Kyiv hold off or gain ground against Russia, a senior U.S. defense official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. military assessment, said Ukraine has pushed Russian forces to within a half-mile to 2.5 miles (1 to 4 kilometers) of Russia’s border but could not confirm if it was all the way to the frontier.

In another setback for Moscow, Sweden's decided to seek NATO membership following a similar decision by neighboring Finland. That is a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her country would be in a “vulnerable position” during the application period. She urged her fellow citizens to brace themselves for disinformation or other attempts to divide them.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member, has objected to allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO, saying they failed to take a “clear” stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists, and imposed military sanctions on Turkey.

All 30 current NATO members must agree to let the Nordic neighbors join.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership, but that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response.”

Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24 in what he said was an effort to check NATO’s expansion but has seen that strategy backfire. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the membership process for both could be quick.

___

McQuillan and Yuras Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Mstyslav Chernov and Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

    Less than a year before he opened fire and killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo grocery store, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was investigated for making a threatening statement at his high school. New York has a “red flag" law designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others, but Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle. The “general” threat at Susquehanna Valley High School last June, when he was 17, resulted in state police being called and a mental health evaluation at a hospital.

  • Massacre video reopens wounds for missing Syrians' families

    For years, the Siyam family clung to hope they would one day be reunited with their son Wassim, who they believed was being held in a Syrian government prison after he went missing at a checkpoint nearly a decade ago. “It shocked us to our core,” Siham Siyam said of the gruesome video, which was taken in 2013 and emerged late last month. The video has set off a wave of grief and fear rippling through the families of the tens of thousands of Syrians who disappeared during their country’s long-running civil war.

  • Russia says it will evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday that it had agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the bunkers below the besieged Azovstal steel works in Mariupol to a medical facility in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk. "A humanitarian corridor has been opened through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk." Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian television: "Any information can harm the processes that are taking place ... Inasmuch as the process is under way, we can't say what's happening right now."

  • 'Like every other day:' 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

    They were caregivers and protectors and helpers, running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift, when their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred and inane theories. In a flash, the ordinariness of their day was broken at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, where in and around the supermarket's aisles, a symbol of the mundane was transformed to a scene of mass murder. “These people were just shopping,” said Steve Carlson, 29, mourning his 72-year-old neighbor Katherine Massey, who checked in often, giving him gifts on his birthday and at Christmas, and pressing money into his hand when he helped with yardwork.

  • N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

    During more than a decade as North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin, shunning international help and striving instead for domestic strategies to fix his battered economy. “Kim Jong Un is in a dilemma, a really huge dilemma,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul. Since acknowledging a COVID-19 outbreak last week, North Korea has said “an explosively spreading fever” has killed 56 people and sickened about 1.5 million others.

  • Ukraine ends mission to defend Azovstal steel plant

    NOVOAZOVSK/LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine's military command said in early hours on Tuesday that the mission to defend the besieged Azovstal steel plant by "the heroes of our time" in the strategic southern port of Mariupol is over and pledged to rescue servicemen still trapped inside. "The 'Mariupol' garrison has fulfilled its combat mission," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement. "The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel... Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time."

  • Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

    Brad Moline, a fourth-generation Iowa turkey farmer, saw this happen before. In 2015, a virulent avian flu outbreak nearly wiped out his flock. “You just want to beat your head against the wall,” Moline said of the Facebook groups in which people insist the flu is fake or, maybe, a bioweapon.

  • Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia

    KYIV/NOVOAZOVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment. The evacuation of hundreds of fighters, many wounded, to Russian-held towns, likely marked the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war and a significant defeat for Ukraine. Mariupol is now in ruins after a Russian siege that Ukraine says killed tens of thousands of people in the city.

  • In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he's vowed to fight

    When Joe Biden talks about his decision to run against President Donald Trump in 2020, the story always starts with Charlottesville. Now Biden is facing the latest deadly manifestation of hatred after a white supremacist targeted Black people with an assault rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and left 10 people dead, the most lethal racist attack since he took office. The president and first lady Jill Biden are to visit the city on Tuesday, where their first stop will be a makeshift memorial outside the supermarket.

  • Moscow residents say their goodbyes to McDonald's

    STORY: The American fast-food chain laid out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following Russia's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February."It's sad, of course," customer Stella told Reuters Monday, "because I'm already used to eating my favorite ice cream, which I came here for today. But basically, when something new is coming it's only natural, so we'll wait and see. Maybe it'll be even better."Other Muscovites were less worried, expressing hope that whatever eventually replaced the world-famous burger chain might have its own benefits.Moscow resident Nikita told Reuters, "Somehow I managed to live for 18 years without McDonald's in Siberia, and everything was pretty good. I don't think the Russian economy will falter due to McDonald's exit (from Russia). Really, nothing bad has happened. It'll return under a different brand with a slightly different-looking menu. That's it."McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.Though a vast majority of the stores in Russia are closed, a few franchised stores have stayed open, cashing in on the sky-rocketing popularity of McDonald's.Over the weekend, long queues were seen at the restaurant in Moscow's Leningradsky train station, one of the capital's only branches that was open, social media footage showed.

  • With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

    Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP that's coming at a crucial moment as the war against the Russian invasion deepens. The Senate voted late Monday to advance the Ukraine aid bill 81-11, pushing it toward President Joe Biden's desk by week's end to become law.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukrainian military base targeted in Russian missile attack

    Ukrainian defenders rescued from Mariupol to be exchanged for captive Russians Ukraine retakes Kharkiv in small but significant victory Putin threatens ‘response’ if Nato military infrastructure deployed on Nordic soil Russian strike on Mykolaiv beach bar gives sobering hint at what lies ahead Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Stocks end mostly lower, extending selloff after weak data in U.S. and China

    Dow industrials and the S&P 500 lose momentum in the final hour of trading on Monday, following a batch of weak data from the U.S. and China.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • 176 cops were sent to remove 4 protesters from a Russian oligarch's mansion at a cost of $100,000, report says

    Protesters stormed Oleg Deripaska's mansion in March, saying they wanted to use the property to house Ukrainian refugees.

  • Biden praises Greece for leadership amid Russia war

    President Joe Biden thanked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his country's "moral leadership" in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the two held talks at the White House Monday about the ongoing conflict. (May 16)

  • Ukrainian forces completed a 'combat mission' in Mariupol after hundreds were evacuated

    "Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time. They are forever in history," Ukrainian forces said in a statement.

  • Russia has probably lost a 3rd of the invading force it started with in February, UK defense ministry says

    Russia's advance into the Donbas region has also "lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule," the UK defense ministry tweeted.

  • Russia has lost a third of its invasion force, U.K. intelligence says

    Russia has lost a third of its invasion force, U.K. intelligence says

  • Ukraine says 264 'heroes' evacuated from Azovstal steel works as Mariupol 'combat mission' ends

    Ukraine says 264 'heroes' evacuated from Azovstal steel works as Mariupol 'combat mission' ends