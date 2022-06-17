Ukraine moves closer to EU candidacy; Families of 2 missing American veterans speak out: Latest updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Celina Tebor and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

The executive arm of the European Union recommended Friday that Ukraine become a candidate for membership, the first step in a process that could take decades.

The endorsement is set to be discussed by the bloc's leaders next week in Brussels.

"Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its aspiration and determination to live up to European values and standards," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter. "We want them to live with us the European dream."

Russia's invasion in February increased pressure to fast-track Ukraine's candidate status. But accession talks require unanimous approval from all 27 member counties and some do not agree on how quickly the process of accepting new members should proceed.

The announcement comes as Russia continued its attacks on cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region leaving desperate residents wondering what the next years hold for them.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, chairs a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 17, 2022. Ukraine's request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU's executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, chairs a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 17, 2022. Ukraine's request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU's executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc.

Latest developments:

►Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday after the Kremlin said “massive cyberattacks” delayed his appearance, according to the Washington Post and CNN.

► Ukraine will not host Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, organizers announced Friday. In May, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the contest with "Stefania,'' and the right to host next year's event.

Families of 2 Americans missing in Ukraine speak out

The families of two Alabama men – who went missing near Kharkiv in a battle last week and were feared to have been captured – told USA TODAY they are holding out hope that the men could be released if they are in the custody of Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces.

Joy Black's fiancée Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, a 27-year-old former Marine drew up a will, said goodbye to her and left Hartselle, Alabama, in April to help Ukrainians repel Russian forces.

“We’re just hoping for good news,” said Black, 21. “He’s got such a big heart and a lot of compassion for people in need.”

That same month, not far away in Tuscaloosa, former Army sergeant Alexander Drueke, a 39-year-old Iraq war veteran, had deliberated for a month before deciding to pack his gear for Ukraine.

Dianna Shaw, 55, Drueke’s aunt, urged the government to help bring them home. If they are in custody, "We appeal for Alex's and Andy's humane treatment in the meantime," Shaw said in a text message to USA TODAY on Friday. "Coach Nick Saban always tells us Bama fans to 'trust the process' and that's exactly what we are doing."

Meantime, the State Department has said it was aware of reports a third American was missing in Ukraine, which the Washington Post and CNN identified as Grady Kurpasi, another Marine veteran.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said he'd been briefed. "We don't know where they are, but I want to reiterate: Americans should not be going to Ukraine now. Say it again: Americans should not be going to Ukraine," he told reporters. Read more here. 

— Chris Kenning, USA TODAY

Biden: There's a 'price to pay' in helping Ukraine but it was important

In a rare interview with a news organization, President Biden told the Associated Press on Thursday "there was going to be a price to pay" for helping Ukraine, but not acting would have been worse.

"You’d see chaos in Europe," Biden said. "The Russians might have continued into other countries and China and North Korea could have been emboldened to make their own moves."

Asked about the political risk he now faces from higher gas prices and whether Americans have a daily sense of the national security stakes he described, Biden said most households are just trying to figure out how to put food on the table. But as president, he has to be willing to make tough decisions despite any political consequence, he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently acknowledged that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan's expanded child tax credit increased demand and might have caused a “marginal” increase in food prices. Biden rejected that possibility.

“You could argue whether it had a marginal, minor impact on inflation. I don’t think it did. And most economists do not think it did,” he said. “But the idea that it caused inflation is bizarre.” Read more here. 

—  Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY

Russian-owned superyacht seized by US arrives in Hawaii

A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag after the U.S. won a legal battle in Fiji last week to take the $325 million vessel.

The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies.

MORE: How the seizure of Russian superyachts helps the feds punish Putin and his oligarchs

The ship became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The 348-foot-long vessel, about the length of a football field, features a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.

Lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represented Millemarin Investments, the owner on paper, had argued the owner was another wealthy Russian who, unlike Kerimov, doesn’t face sanctions.

— Associated Press

US to send $1B package to Ukraine

The U.S. announced it would send a $1 billion package of military assistance to Ukraine earlier this week — the largest allocation of aid provided by the U.S. since the invasion began.

The American aid package includes $350 million in rapid, off-the-shelf deliveries by the Pentagon and $650 million in other longer-term purchases. The U.S. military will send Ukraine 18 howitzers, 36,000 rounds of ammunition for them, tactical vehicles, in addition to other equipment like Harpoon coastal defense systems and secure radios.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said this week that Ukraine had only received 10% of the military assistance it had requested from western countries.

Meanwhile, France, Germany, Slovakia, Canada, and Poland also pledged to send more military aid to Ukraine this week.

Russian spy attempted to access international court investigating war crimes as an intern, Dutch say

A Russian military spy posed as a Brazilian national in an attempt to get an internship at the International Criminal Court in the Hague, which is investigating war crimes allegations in Ukraine, the Dutch intelligence service said Thursday.

The General Intelligence and Security Service named the Russian intelligence officer as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov and said that in April he used an elaborately constructed identity to try to infiltrate the court. It published a letter that accompanied Cherkasov's internship application. Writing under the alias Viktor Muller Ferreira, he spun a complex cover tale about growing up in poverty in Brazil and how members of his family suffered from heart problems.

Cherkasov was detained at a Dutch airport and deported to Brazil, where he could face court proceedings.

“If the intelligence officer had succeeded in gaining access as an intern to the ICC, he would have been able to gather intelligence there and to look for (or recruit) sources, and arrange to have access to the ICC’s digital systems," the General Intelligence and Security Service said in a statement.

That would have provided a "significant contribution" to the intelligence that Russia is seeking. The spy might also have been able to influence criminal proceedings, the service said.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow, though the attempted infiltration may indicate how seriously Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The Kremlin has consistently denied the accusation, saying the West was concocting a misinformation campaign against Russia.

– Kim Hjelmgaard

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Families of Americans missing in Ukraine speak out

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden said Putin's goal of weakening NATO by invading Ukraine backfired spectacularly

    "I've done foreign policy my whole career. I'm convinced that if we let Russia roll and Putin roll, he wouldn't stop," Biden said.

  • Migrants entering UK illegally to lose ECHR protections under British Bill of Rights

    Migrants who enter the UK illegally by small boats, lorries or planes face curbs on their ability to fight deportation by claiming it breaches their human right to a family life, under a new British Bill of Rights.

  • Two US military veterans felt compelled to fight Russia. Now, they're missing in Ukraine.

    The families of two Alabama men are holding out hope that Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alex Drueke are safe after going missing in Ukraine.

  • MARA Stock: Is Marathon Digital Holdings A Buy As Crypto Crashes And May Bitcoin Production Comes In 47% Below Expectations?

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Syria to become first to recognize Donetsk, Luhansk 'republics' in Ukraine in support of Russia's war

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called for the formal recognition of the 'republics' of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent from Kyiv.

  • Biden says U.S. doesn't know where missing Americans are in Ukraine

    President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. doesn't know the whereabouts of three Americans believed to have gone missing in Ukraine and urged others not to

  • Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

    Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors, which is investigating him for the fifth time, vowing that “this juggernaut will be dealt with” if he's elected. Jensen is a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic who has called for civil disobedience over masks and promoted alternative treatments such as ivermectin. He has also said Minnesota’s Democratic secretary of state, Steve Simon, should be jailed over his running of the state’s election system. Jensen, a family practice physician from Chaska and former state senator, criticized the board at a campaign event Monday and renewed his attack with a video he posted to Twitter Thursday night.

  • Miami Marlins: 5 key storylines ahead of New York Mets series

    Quality starting pitching has allowed the Marlins to stay competitive, but they're not making up much ground in the National League wild card standings.

  • Russian superyacht arrives in Hawaii after U.S. seizure order

    A superyacht seized in Fiji last month at the request of U.S. authorities, who say the $300 million Amadea is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, has arrived in Hawaii, Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data showed. The U.S. Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force has focused on seizing yachts and other luxury assets of Russian oligarchs in a bid to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

  • Photos show Russian oligarch's $300 million superyacht arriving in Hawaii and flying the American flag after US wins lengthy legal battle

    The Amadea, one of the largest superyachts in the world, arrived in Honolulu harbor Thursday after US officials seized the Russian vessel in Fiji.

  • VW U.S. chief warns of industry challenges with EV battery shift

    Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive said on Thursday the United States faces major challenges in ramping up battery production to facilitate a shift to electric vehicles including attracting skilled workers, mining for key metals and supply chain issues. Scott Keogh, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, told an Automotive News forum in Washington that the move to EVs is the single biggest "industrial transformation in America."

  • Town cleans up after Yellowstone flooding

    Strangers responding to a Facebook post showed up to help clean up a flooded home in Red Lodge, Montana after a massive flood at Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas (June 16) (AP video by Britanny Peterson)

  • US veterans missing in Ukraine

    There are growing concerns about two Americans missing and feared captured by Russian forces from Ukraine. One of them has ties to Southern California.

  • Should Biden meet with the Saudi crown prince?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Alibaba extends logistics arm to Pakistan for e-commerce unit Daraz

    Cainiao, the logistics service operated by Alibaba, is launching two automated distribution centers in Karachi and Lahore as its first entry into Pakistan, it announced on Friday. Alibaba's overseas expansion has manifested in a mix of investment and integration over the past decade. It controls the online shopping service Lazada, which is neck to neck with Shopee in Southeast Asia, and owns a stake in Turkey's Trendyol as well as Indonesia's Tokopedia.

  • Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, obstruction charges

    SANTA ANA, Calif. (Reuters) -Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer known for taking on then-U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday pleaded guilty to fraud and obstruction charges, in a bid to end years of defending against criminal charges that destroyed his career and led to two criminal convictions. Avenatti, 51, admitted to four counts of wire fraud for defrauding clients and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service on a coffee business he once operated. U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California, accepted the plea, and scheduled Avenatti's sentencing for Sept. 19.

  • Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in S.Korea

    STORY: This Internet Explorer gravestone has gone viral in South KoreaLocation: Gyeongju, South KoreaSoftware engineer Jung Ki-young spent a month and $300 designing and ordering the headstone after Microsoft decided to retire the web browser(Jung Ki-young, Software engineer) "Since I heard the news about a month ago, I prepared for it as I thought it would be great to make people laugh with this. The stonemason also asked me: ‘Is this for real? Why doesn’t it have a human's name? Is this something weird?’ I really enjoyed the whole process."Internet Explorer was launched in 1995 and became the world's leading browser for more than a decade But it started losing out to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s with some developers suggesting it was sluggish compared with its rivals(Jung Ki-young, Software engineer) "It was giving me a hard time as it takes one-and-a-half times as much effort to use it compared with other programs, but Internet Explorer also has historical meaning and a great role. For me, it's a love-hate relationship."

  • U.S. pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE companies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on Chinese and Emirati companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran's petrochemicals, a step that may raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. Treasury department said it had imposed penalties on two companies based in Hong Kong, three in Iran, and four in the United Arab Emirates, as well as on Chinese citizen Jinfeng Gao and Indian national Mohammed Shaheed Ruknooddin Bhore.

  • EU recommends Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates, Kyiv says move benefits Europe

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive recommended on Friday that Ukraine and Moldova become candidates for membership, a milestone in their potential path from ex-Soviet republics to developed economies in the world's largest trading bloc. If the European Commission's decision is ratified as expected next week at a summit, it will be a morale boost for Kyiv and further Western snub for Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine in February. The path to actual membership of the 27-nation bloc for Ukraine and Moldova may take years as it needs reforms to conform with democratic and anti-corruption standards.

  • Not to hold Eurovision in Ukraine is a capitulation to Putin

    It’s coming home – although not in the way we would have wanted. Today the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest cannot be held in Ukraine, which means that the UK, as runners-up in the 2022 competition, are now in talks to host instead. It’s not a hugely surprising announcement, but it is a disappointing one.